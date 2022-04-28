Submit Release
RoboMarkets is the Official Sponsor of the Cyprus Karate Federation and the Upcoming International Youth Championship

RoboMarkets shares a common goal with the Cyprus Karate Federation - we help young athletes to make their appearance in the international field and compete for top places"
— Konstantin Rashap, CBO at RoboMarkets
LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboMarkets, the company that provides investment services to European clients, has become the official sponsor of the Cyprus Karate Federation and will be supporting the upcoming International Youth Karate Championship in Limassol.

The International Youth League Karate Championship in Limassol is the second event organised by the Cyprus Karate Federation this season. The tournament, which will take place from 29 April to 1 May 2022, has become an essential part of the world's sports schedule. Young athletes from all over the world are coming to Limassol to compete for the Karate championship title.

This is the third time that Limassol will be hosting a major Karate event - two previous championships were held in 2019 and 2021, while the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, 1,539 athletes from 51 countries have registered to participate.

Konstantin Rashap, CBO at RoboMarkets comments: "We're always delighted to support sports organisations and events. RoboMarkets shares a common goal with the Cyprus Karate Federation - we help young athletes to make their appearance in the international field and compete for top places".

About RoboMarkets
RoboMarkets is an investment company operating under CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders who work in the financial market with access to its proprietary trading platforms. Find out more detailed information about the Company's products and activities on www.robomarkets.com.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.