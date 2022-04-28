Pure Green Foundation Demonstrates a Doable and Sustainable Nature-Based Solution
Hundreds of FGS monastics assemble together to form the letters “Z,” “E,” “R,” and “O” at the entrance to one of T-Earth’s forests in Taiwan
Pure Green Foundation Urges Leading Businesses to Join Reforestation Efforts
We believe nature is our solution.”KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days, most of the world’s countries have committed to a variety of climate actions and are making progress towards meeting their nationally determined contributions (NDC) targets. At the same time, more and more private companies are making efforts to reach net-zero goals. In recent years, we have also witnessed the growing transition to renewable energy, electronic vehicles, energy-efficiency improvements, and so on, in order to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, even these improved decisions and actions still generate carbon. To be more exact, we are still contributing 51 billion tons of CO2e to the atmosphere every year. Clearly, without solving this problem of increasing emissions, all of our commitments and actions—no matter how ambitious they are—will all be in vain.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies do exist. Yet, nature-based solutions, like tree planting, still remain the most effective and economic way to sequester and store GHG in the atmosphere.
Presently, the majority of carbon-credit projects related to tree planting fall into two categories: “forest management” and “avoid conversion.” Both are easy, for both landowners and stakeholders, but not necessarily easier nor better for living beings overall. “Reforestation” can be challenging for forestry workers to work on and challenging for scientists when it comes to quantifying the value, especially in terms of carbon and invisible-environment benefits. As a result, systematic reforestation projects are very rare.
“Reforestation really fixes many tangible and intangible problems and should be encouraged,” stated Dr. Wender Yang, the founder of the Hima Foundation.
This year on Earth Day, the Pure Green Foundation, in cooperation with Fo Guang Shan, one of the world’s most influential Buddhist organizations; BLIA, one of the world’s top five international service organizations; World Climate Foundation Asia; and the HIMA Foundation, which is widely known for its New Loulan Project that is revitalizing an oasis in China’s Taklimakan Desert; is continuing its reforestation efforts with 3 major events:
1. T-Earth Reforestation Action: supported by Fo Guang Shan and BLIA, 2 bio-diversified forests in 2 climate zones in Taiwan will be restored by this June.
2. International Climate Forum: Held on 4/22 in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, this forum focused on nature-based solutions. Speakers included Jens Nielsen, chairman, World Climate Foundation; Sophia Cheng, CIO, Cathay Financial Holdings; Stanley Tam, Global Spokesperson, Global Intelligent Manufacturing and Emerging Industry Institute; and Arthur Liu, research fellow, Chung-Hua Institute for Economic Research.
3. Youth Camp to COP27: This 6-month long training program and competition features hundreds of teams invited from all of the major universities in Taiwan, with the final winners to be flown to COP27 for in-depth participation.
T-Earth also plans to manage 7 different demo locations in Taiwan that are suitable for tropical and subtropical climate zones. A second stage will then be launched in other countries, including Malaysia, India, Australia, among others. This initiative aims to achieve 11 of the 17 United Nations Sustainability Goals, including healthy ecosystems, climate-change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity protection, gender equality, empowerment, improved economic opportunities, among others.
“We fully support T-Earth. The initiative listens to forestry workers, frontline leaders, insects, birds, plants, and animals. We believe nature is our solution,” stated the Head Abbot of Fo Guang Shan, Venerable Hsin Bao
“This initiative fulfills sustainable development goals (SDGs) commitments for and with partners,” stated George Hu, Regional Representative of the World Climate Foundation. “Big emitters are able to offset carbon; public companies can reach their sustainability goals and add value to their CDP assessment; and SMEs gain a better brand image and fulfill their compliance targets by working together.”
T-Earth certainly has an ambitious goal: To mobilize 1,000 companies to plant 1,000 trees in 1,000 cities by 2050.
