India Organic Food Market Report 2022-2027 | Size, Share, Leading Companies, Growth and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India organic food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.25% during 2022-2027. Organic food refers to the product of an agricultural system that is produced, processed, and prepared using organic farming techniques. It involves harvesting crops by eliminating the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, and other harmful chemicals. It includes meat, poultry, processed food, spices, pulses, beverages, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products that are rich in iron, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin C, and minerals. Organic food also has high antioxidant activity and low toxicity, which assists in minimizing the risks of developing high blood pressure, migraine, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer.

India Organic Food Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by the growing awareness among the masses regarding the numerous health benefits offered by the consumption of organic food. These products are rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants that are widely consumed to boost immunity. Coupled with the rising health consciousness among the masses, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels and the increasing consumer expenditure capacities, especially on health and wellness products, are also acting as major growth-inducing factors.

The market is further driven by the growing initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to promote organic farming practices among farmers. The government is providing aid to the farmers who are adopting organic farming through numerous government schemes, including the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Several public and private organizations are also organizing expos and food festivals in an attempt to provide budding organic food entrepreneurs a platform to connect with consumers as well as retailers, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for new entrants. The substantial increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the food processing sector is another key factor contributing to the overall market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India organic food market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Organic Beverages

Organic Cereal and Food Grains

Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

Organic Spices and Pulses

Organic Processed Food

Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

