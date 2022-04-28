Klever Global Hackathon Event – 30 million $KLV in Prize Pool
Klever Finance Global Hackathon with 30 Million KLV Prizes and Rewards.UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klever has dedicated the past decade to building blockchain solutions and products for millions of users around the world. As a result, they have learned a great deal about blockchain technology, cryptography, immutability, and which technologies are most effective in optimizing high performance, speed, security, and reliability.
KleverChain provides a safer, faster, and smarter cryptocurrency experience by empowering permissioned blockchain governed by the community to all users globally, allowing them to participate in and thrive within the decentralized economy.
Despite its perceived intrinsic value, blockchain networks are only as valuable as the products and opportunities they provide for their users. As a result, they have developed KleverChain so that users across the globe can access a range of indispensable services and products, in a simple, direct, and profitable way.
These include the most popular crypto wallet, crypto exchange, browser, staking, payment channel, loan, liquidity pool, decentralized finance, supply chains, logistic records, notary, saved value, gift cards, rewards, loyalty programs, collectibles, banking, digital ownership, and more.
At Klever, they sought to create a network based on security, efficiency, and innovation that empowers businesses and individuals to participate in a global economy in a trustless manner:
- By empowering people with equal economic opportunity, they want to accelerate the adoption of decentralized finance.
- By utilizing peer-to-peer and blockchain technologies, they strived to create the most innovative, secure, and easy-to-use products possible.
- By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Klever empowers people to find innovative solutions for real-world problems.
With KleverChain, developers can build decentralized applications in a way that has not been possible before. KleverChain makes it easy, cheap, and simple for developers to build and deploy blockchain apps and integrate all essential crypto features into their projects.
KleverChain offers an array of decentralized applications, and through the Testnet period, these applications have been prodded, tested, optimized, and advanced to make your blockchain experience secure, seamless, simple, and inspiring.
You were born to be a Klever Grand Champion
The Klever Foundation is excited to announce the Klever Global Hackathon. The hackathon is +-two weeks long, running from May 16 to May 27, 2022. Teams are welcome to submit projects anytime in advance of the May 27 deadline at 11:59 PM UTC.
The total prize pool for the hackathon is up to 30,000,000 KLV, divided into 3 core categories, namely, Innovation, Bugs & Security, and Content Creators.
Prize Categories
Innovation:
KleverChain Apps (kapps) are on-chain applications developed by Klever Finance.
KleverChain will offer pre-built and ready-to-use apps and functionalities native to the blockchain, not merely a smart contracts platform.
The challenge: Develop unique products that use the Klever apps protocol.
Bugs and Security Bounty:
KleverChain blockchain offers low-cost development of decentralized applications
The kapps can be built directly on the blockchain without requiring intricate or vulnerable smart contracts to be written or used. With an easy-to-use interface and development time savings, the blockchain comes pre-built with features ready to use.
Saving on both time and budget!
It’s imperative that our blockchain is secure, bug-free, efficient, and developer/user friendly.
The challenge: Report bugs and security issues on KleverChain.
Content Creators:
With the growing support of a global community, new solutions and applications for the blockchain will continuously emerge.
The challenge: Create content like articles, videos, images, posts, and stories for the Klever community.
Current Timelines
- Applications open: May 5 – May 13, 2022
- Competition runs: May 16 – May 27, 2022
- Presentations & Approaches: May 31 – Jun 1, 2022
- Klever Judges & Considerations: Jun 2 – Jun 5, 2022
- Awards: Jun 9, 2022
Hackathon Judging Criteria
Five criteria will be used to grade all Klever Hackathon submissions:
- Is the code well-written, efficient, and/or technically innovative?
- Is this project useful to real-world problems? Can people use it?
- Is this project likely to have a meaningful impact on the world?
- Is this project a complete working product for end-users?
- Is the content, considered, well-written, in-depth, and insightful?
More details to follow on May 5th, get ready for an explosive Klever month.
Terms and Conditions, E&OE apply
