Jacksonville Talent Makes History on Broadway’s “Waitress” Tour
Asha Cybele Mollier -Covid Safety Manager; Alyssa Kay Thompson, Music Director; Tiffanie Lane - Assistant Stage Manager; Emily Kritzman - Production Stage Manager ; Kenna Bresser - Head Carpenter; Mackenzie Douglas-Company Manager
"Waitress" the Musical Visits the Moran Theatre on April 29th
I’m honored to be working alongside such passionate and inspiring individuals as a member of Waitress On Tour's all women management team and to experience Jacksonville's Moran Theatre.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diner is open.
— Asha Astrid Cybele Mollier
Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop forever… until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.
Like the creative minds behind “Waitress” the Musical, the National Touring Management Team is also comprised of female professionals.
“Waitress On Tour has a management team of all women and I’m honored to be working alongside such passionate and inspiring individuals,” says Covid Safety Manager Asha Astrid Cybele Mollier. “I’m so excited to experience one of the finest performance spaces in Jacksonville, the Moran Theatre.”
“It’s an honor to get to be the PSM of Waitress and that we as an all female management team can mirror the all female creative team that created this show,” says Production Stage Manager and Jacksonville native Emily Kritzman.
Working closely with medical and testing experts, Mollier, who hails from Amelia Island/ Fort George Island, Jacksonville, is at the helm of implementing enhanced health and safety measures for the Tony nominated show.
As Covid-19 cases decline, the stage is set for audiences to experience the magic of Grammy-award winner Sara Bareilles’ musical score. Susanna Wolk is in the director’s chair for the North American tour.
The April 29th performance at the Moran Theatre signals the triumphant return of Broadway on Tour, after a nearly two-year pause. The hit musical, based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly, will begin at 8pm.
Tickets are available here: https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/waitress
Asha Astrid Cybele Mollier
email us here
Waitress The Musical
Visit us on social media:
Facebook