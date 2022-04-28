Submit Release
DEFY, Leading Organic Canned Wine Company, Launches Crowdfunding Initiative in Advance of Wider U.S. Launch

DEFY has announced the launch of their first-ever crowdfunding program via WeFunder as they work to secure $500K in funding & make their way in the U.S.

We’re launching this campaign because we want DEFY to be open & approachable and we want everyone to have the chance to be a part of that.”
— Leslie Owensby, Founder & CEO
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEFY, a leading canned wine wine company defining what good wine looks like, where it is drunk and how it is served, has announced the launch of their first-ever crowdfunding program via WeFunder as the company works to secure $500K in funding for marketing, sales growth, ongoing production and order fulfilment as they make their way in the United States in the months ahead.

Snapshot of Current Traction and Success

* Securement of notable listing with international hotel chain and high-end organic supermarket
* No money spent to-date on marketing or advertising with sales across the UK in both on and off premise accounts
* Launch of 6 products to-date with 2 new products in pipeline
* Roll-out of wine keg offerings
* 27% increase in direct sales to independent accounts (across UK)

“​​We’re launching our crowdfunding campaign because we always wanted DEFY to be open and approachable and we want everyone to have the chance to be a part of that. We’ve proven the desire for our wine and now we want to bring our premium wines to the U.S,” states Leslie Owensby, Founder and CEO of DEFY.

DEFY is the modern way to enjoy wine; simple, sustainable and convenient; no fuss or pretension, just good vegan, organic wine that comes in a can.

* DEFY produces the highest quality ready-to-drink (RTD) canned wines
* Made with 60-70% less CO2 than glass wine bottles
* Canned format enables you to drink wherever you want as well as much or as little as you want

About Defy

DEFY produces premium Italian and Spanish wine that is vegan, organic, single-grape, with nothing additional added. Our wines are free of added sulfites, sugar, chemicals and pesticides. For more information, please visit https://defy.wine/.

To find out more about the company's fundraising goals and make an investment, please visit https://wefunder.com/defywine/.

For all additional investor-related inquiries, please reach out to leslie@defy.wine.

