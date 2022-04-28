Nominations for 2022 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award due May 2

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 27, 2022) —Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon are reminding Iowans to nominate individuals or families in their communities for the 2022 Farm Environmental Leader Award.

Farmers and landowners who invest in conservation practices, like cover crops or wetlands, and incorporate best management practices into their operations to improve and protect the state’s natural resources are eligible for the award. They must also actively serve as leaders in the agriculture community.

An appointed committee representing both conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners. The recipients will be recognized on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Iowa State Fair. Gov. Reynolds, Secretary Naig and Director Lyon will present the winners with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award and a yard sign donated by Bayer.

Since the creation of the award in 2012, more than 700 farm families have been recognized. The nomination form and a list of previous awardees can be found at iowaagriculture.gov/farm-environmental-leader-awards. Nominations for the 2022 awards will be accepted until Monday, May 2.