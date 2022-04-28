Bay Area Recording Artist BG408 Releases New Song in Support of the Ukrainian People
“G.T.F.O Ukraine” has had thousands of spins on Spotify since its releaseBAY AREA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Area recording artist and producer BG408 is proud to announce the release of a new single in support of the Ukrainian people, “G.T.F.O Ukraine.”
Encouraging every country and its citizens to become involved and stand up to support Ukraine at a time where the tyranny of Putin’s vicious reign of terror threatens the peace we all share and enjoy, “G.T.F.O Ukraine” is an anthem designed to help audibly stop the war right in its tracks.
Explaining his motivation for writing the song, BG408 said, “When I saw the images of the war in Ukraine, I realized this could quickly spin out of control and engulf the entire world. Then I asked myself, ‘How would I feel if I were a Ukrainian soldier who just the week before was working in tech? And now circumstances beyond my control thrust me into the frontlines of a war that is destroying all that I know and love?’ Honestly, I was f**king pissed and all I could think of was screaming until my lungs bled, G.T.F.O of Ukraine.”
The Hits You Love website said about “G.T.F.O Ukraine,” “This bad boy is politically charged for the world stage. Plus, the beat and lyrics are good.”
“G.T.F.O Ukraine” has already had thousands of listeners on Spotify.
“G.T.F.O Ukraine” can be purchased on Amazon Music and iTunes and the video can be found at https://youtu.be/3MidK3-lmwQ.
“G.T.F.O Ukraine” is another of BG408’s vividly insightful and socially progressive songs that have inspired people around the world to become more involved with the politics that truly matter most. His single, “Can’t Escape The Hate,” which was released in 2020, remains topical with its lyrics relevant to the recent death of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer after a struggle.
Fans can follow BG408 on Facebook and Instagram.
About BG408
A born leader, ready to start the new revolution toward a better future for one and all through sincere communication, artistic expression and an authentic desire to help create substantial, lasting and meaningful change for the better, BG408 is unafraid to say what needs to be said.
