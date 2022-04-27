Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Webinar

The Wyoming Livestock Board, USDA APHIS Veterinary Services, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory will be hosting a webinar that will focus on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) for Backyard Flock Owners on April 27, 2022, 6-8pm Mountain Time. To register for the webinar, visit the following link.
