Hogan Administration Announces $29.6 Million in Capital Grant Funding￼

April 27, 2022

Will Support Museums, Community Centers, Medical Facilities, Parks and Community Revitalization, Historic Institutions, and Educational Foundations

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration announced Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) approval of 30 capital grants agreements in the month of April, totaling over $29.6 million. These dedicated grants foster essential capital projects for 30 museums, community centers, medical facilities, athletic facilities, parks and community revitalization, storm-water infrastructure, historical institutions and buildings, and educational foundations across the state. These grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Capital Grants Division.

“These institutions play an important role in providing educational and local access opportunities for Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland has some of the best higher education institutions, museums, parks, and community centers in the nation, and it is critical that we always look for ways to build upon those successes.”

Thirty museums, community centers, infrastructure, parks and community revitalization projects, athletic facilities, historic institutions, medical facilities, and educational foundations and universities will receive the $29.6 million of grant funding.

“Maryland citizens deserve world-class institutions that promote the arts, sciences, culture, community, and health,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “These grants provide organizations the ability to update, expand, or renovate their facilities, allowing them to best serve the citizens of Maryland.”

To view a list of the capital grants that were administered by the Hogan administration throughout the state during the month of April, click the following link.

https://dgs.maryland.gov/Documents/grants/CapitalGrants-April2022.pdf

