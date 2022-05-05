Samantha F. Grant, Acclaimed Certified Nutritionist, Examines How to Lose Fat After 40

Samantha F. Grant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Has anyone wondered how hormones can impede your weight loss goals?

Samantha F. Grant, an acclaimed certified nutritionist, examines this topic in detail. "Maybe you have noticed that even with your increased exercise and regimented healthy diet, your weight loss and body reshaping efforts seem to be slower or not happening at all," states Grant. "What else can you do? Diet is perfect, your workouts are burning fat and resculpting but you still have “bra fat” or “muffin tops”. Although a muffin top sounds delicious, we know it isn’t very pretty and it could be a major health hazard as well. Women that have excess body fat stored in the belly or abdomen area (apple shape body type) could have low or high estrogen, high testosterone, high cortisol, high insulin, and/or low growth hormone. For men, excess fat in this area could indicate high estrogen, low testosterone, high cortisol, or low growth hormone. Over time, even just 1 of these imbalances could lead to disorders such as high cholesterol, pre-diabetes, bone loss, or possibly cancer."

In her practice, Samantha specializes in Hormone and Metabolism Correction, using state-of-the-art testing to accurately measure hormone levels and provide protocols to correct the imbalances. Adding hormone balancing to one's fitness routine can dramatically change the way one looks and feels and help achieve the body they’ve always desired, according to Grant.

Grant continues, "We know that excess abdominal fat doubles your risk of a heart attack. Not to mention, your goal for a sculpted body could remain out of your reach. What about 'love handles'-or as I call them, the 'not so lovely love handles'? In women and men, fat stored in this area indicates an Insulin/Blood sugar imbalance. Perhaps in the past, you overindulged in chips, cakes, alcohol, and other carbs to the extreme. How about the part of your arm that keeps waving long after your hand has stopped moving-that could be High Insulin (think hormone that metabolizes carbs) or Low DHEA (master of all hormones). Without adequate DHEA, your other hormones can decrease and stress depletes DHEA also."

Samantha F. Grant, CN has been in practice for nearly 20 years and has helped thousands on their path to wellness. She can be reached at sam@samfgrant.com or 310-266-7102.

https://samfgrant.com/

Samantha Grant, throughout her successful career, has helped thousands on their path to wellness. She specializes in hormonal balancing, correcting metabolism irregularities, and weight loss. Highly in demand for her knowledge in multiple disciplines of health, Samantha is constantly inspiring others with her keynote presentations and workshops. Samantha is a native of North Carolina. She completed her studies in Nutrition at the American University of Complementary Medicine in Los Angeles and is a member of the National Association of Nutrition Professionals.

Clients give Samantha rave reviews, highlighting her bright and kind nature. One stated, “I would have absolutely no hesitation in recommending Samantha as the ideal person to give advice on anything relating to a gluten-free diet, and should you require her to mentor your diet, you will not only benefit from her vast dietary knowledge but also from her infectious personality, she is a beautiful person and a joy to be around, I cannot recommend her any higher on all levels.” Grant has accrued a client list of A-list celebrities, is a regular guest on The Doctors, and created the menu plan for Dr. Eva Cwynar's book, The Fatigue Solution: Increase Your Energy in Eight Easy Steps.

Samantha has trained and continues to work with renowned medical doctors and experts worldwide. Her extensive nutritional training, along with graduate studies in Homeopathic Medicine, allows her the ability to assess her client’s issues in a wide-ranging holistic manner, coupling her experience with both eastern and western medical therapies. Samantha’s extensive background includes specialized training in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, homeopathic remedies, Bach flowers, as well as western, Chinese, and Ayurvedic herbs.