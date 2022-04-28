KYAN Therapeutics and Aesculape CRO Partner to Offer Drug Development Biopharma Services
SINGAPORE, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Therapeutics, Inc. (KYAN) and Aesculape CRO (Aesculape) announce plans to offer drug development optimization services for Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies.
Studies in recent years estimate that the average cost and time to develop a single new drug is $2.6B and 10 years respectively, and that there is a 97% failure rate for cancer drug development. For various cancer indications, numerous combination therapies have been and are in development as cocktails tend to be more effective than single agent treatments. The inability to quickly and accurately pinpoint what combinations and dosages will work best contributes to high failure rates as well as the length and expense of the drug development process.
Hugo Saavedra, President and CEO of KYAN Therapeutics, says, “This partnership will help bring our technology to companies that are developing therapies to help cancer patients around the world. KYAN’s purpose is to close the cancer care gap. Improving the outcomes and speed of clinical trials are certainly ways that we can fulfil our purpose.”
KYAN’s novel and patented drug combination design and dosage optimization platform can support pre-clinical development to prioritize targets and indications, optimize lead selection, determine optimal drug-combinations for lead assets, and identify biomarkers to aid in development of Companion Diagnostics (CDx) assays. KYAN’s platform can also be used for clinical trial enrichment to identify patient responders and subgroups, and to pinpoint the safest and most effective dosages.
About KYAN Therapeutics
KYAN (a Delaware Corporation headquartered in Singapore) is a biotechnology company using innovative and proprietary technology to redefine how therapies are developed and offered to patients. From preclinical drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers powerful solutions with its optimization of drug-dose combinations. Using a novel approach that employs efficient experiments and complex, small data analytics to drive its computational core, KYAN has identified safe and effective therapies in various cancers. An assay deployed by KYAN in clinical studies has successfully personalized combination therapies for over 30 lymphoma patients who failed multiple lines of standard of care. For more details, please visit: https://www.kyantherapeutics.com.
About AESCULAPE CRO
Aesculape CRO Asia Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based Clinical Research Organisation, aimed to provide full clinical trial services for pharmaceutical, medical devices, biotech & nutraceutical companies wanting to register and commercialize their products in Europe, the US, and Asia.
With offices in 9 countries and more than 30 professionals worldwide, Aesculape CRO applies therapeutic experience, expertise and an excellent organization to help customers and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development.
https://www.aesculape.com/
