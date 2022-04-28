VTR Announces Virtual Reality Pilot Training With JetBlue Airways and JetBlue Technology Ventures
VTR's signature virtual reality training platform, FlightDeckToGoTM, is an immersive, portable, virtual flight deck.
Airlines are looking to quickly integrate virtual reality into pilot training for its standardization abilities and efficiency. VTR provides customized solutions for commercial airlines.
The Woodlands, TX: Visionary Training Resources (VTR) today announced a partnership with JetBlue Airways to trial its virtual reality pilot training. The innovation project is backed by JetBlue’s corporate venture subsidiary JetBlue Technology Ventures to bring startup use cases to the airline.
VTR provides airlines and pilots with modern learning tools that improve training efficiency and success rates. Its signature virtual reality platform, FlightDeckToGoTM, is an immersive, portable, virtual flight deck.
As part of this partnership, FlightDeckToGoTM will be tailored to JetBlue’s exact needs and specifications. This customized approach provides pilots with an ultra-efficient learning tool as they prepare for Airbus A320 simulator training.
“Airlines are looking to quickly integrate virtual reality in pilot training for its standardization abilities and efficient nature. This partnership model allows us to deliver cost-effective learning solutions that meet the complex and customized requirements of commercial airlines,” said Captain Evey Cormican, CEO.
“Virtual learning is coming to the flight deck, and we want to have a seat at the table in its development. We are thrilled to test and grow VTR’s platform which is built by pilots for pilots,” said Stephen Snyder, Managing Director at JetBlue Technology Ventures.
VTR provides airlines and pilots with modern tools that improve efficiency and success in learning. Our virtual reality platform, FlightDeckToGoTM, provides pilots with an immersive, completely portable, virtual flight deck. Pilots learn faster and retain more knowledge than with traditional training methods. Visit www.VTRVR.com to learn more about Visionary Training Resources.
