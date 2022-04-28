Submit Release
Aarna Networks Names Brandon Wick as Senior Marketing Director

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for 5G and edge computing applications to enterprise customers, today announced the hiring of open source marketing industry veteran, Brandon Wick, as Senior Marketing Director.

Brandon joins Aarna having spent over seven years building communities and unlocking innovation opportunities for open source networking projects at the Linux Foundation – including several that Aarna leverages in its product offerings: Akraino, Anuket, EMCO, Kubernetes, and ONAP. Brandon was also project lead for the 5G Super Blueprint from 2017-2021, a community-driven, cross-project initiative that paved the way toward a 5G, cloud native future and continues to drive end-to-end use cases demonstrating implementation architectures for end users.

"I am thrilled that Brandon has joined the leadership team here at Aarna," said Amar Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aarna. “His open source networking experience and strategic marketing focus makes Brandon a great fit for Aarna in this growth phase and will be crucial to our continued success.”

About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.

You just read:

