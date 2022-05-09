Amy LaBelle, Owner of Award Winning LaBelle Winery, Speaks at Women + Wine Tasting Event at 3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH

Amy LaBelle, Owner of Renowned LaBelle Winery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy LaBelle introduced her Petit Verdot wine to a sold-out audience at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on March 24, 2022, alongside a worldwide panel of women winemakers and women in the wine industry. The event featured a guided tasting of four wines by female winemakers, hosted by wine expert Anne Richter Arnold. Women are becoming a driving force in the wine industry, but they don't always get their due. This event was all about women in the wine industry in various capacities.

"Thank you so much 3S Artspace for this special event to celebrate women and wine at this beautiful event space," states LaBelle. "I am so proud of what we have been able to achieve in the last decade; which is a woman-centered winery that is producing world-class wine in New Hampshire".

3S Artspace is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit contemporary arts organization that combines the only midsize, flexible performance space of its kind in the area, a large contemporary art gallery, and a restaurant partner serving as a local hub, ideal as a gathering place for all. 3S is dedicated to presenting and supporting bold, emerging art and entertainment and cultivating an informal space for the exchange of ideas and creativity.

LaBelle continues, "There just is not a lot of wine being made by women. Only 14% of the wine in the U.S is made by women. It is a boost up from the 1970's and 80's when it was around 9% or 10%, but still not that much. In addition, only 4% of wineries in the U.S are owned by women. So, I feel extra proud of what we have been able to accomplish at LaBelle Winery."

LaBelle Winery, located in Amherst, New Hampshire, earned local and national recognition for each aspect of its business, from Certificates of Excellence to Best of Weddings and Top Women-Led Business, and the Business Excellence Award 2021. Recent awards include Top Family-Owned Business in NH, 2020 and 2021, from Business NH Magazine; Best Winery & Vineyard, 2020 and 2021, from NH Magazine, Readers’ Choice; and Best of Weddings, 2021, from The Knot. Most recently, Amy LaBelle was awarded Business Leader of the Year 2022 by Business NH Magazine.

LaBelle is proud of the team she has built, largely led by women. "Our staff is our most significant resource at LaBelle Winery, and we value their contributions to our success in offering the finest quality products and services to our community. We're proud of the local and national recognition we've received," concludes LaBelle.

Amy LaBelle

Amy LaBelle, who was a successful corporate lawyer in Boston, had a hidden passion; winemaking. Amy packed up her belongings and relocated to the country to pursue her ambition after years of juggling legal documents and fermenting fruit in her cramped 600-square-foot apartment. She now oversees and operates the $13 million a year LaBelle Winery, located in Amherst, New Hampshire, in cooperation with her husband, Cesar Arboleda. With a staff of 250+, it's an all-encompassing state-of-the-art winery and event center, art gallery, cafe, private kitchen, and golf course, not to mention juggling two adolescent sons between school, lessons, and sports activities.

The vineyard in Amherst contains six grape varietals with a total of 2,000 vines. "Because we use vertical shoot positioning, our vines receive plenty of aeration and maximum sun exposure to promote growth. The grape harvest totals approximately 9,000-12,000 pounds each year; in addition, we partner with trusted farmers in the Finger Lakes region of New York and Washington State to fulfill our winemaking needs," states LaBelle.

Watch Amy’s prepared remarks here: