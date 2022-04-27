Utah Food Security Processing Grant Opening May 1, 2022

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is excited to announce the launch of the Utah Food Security Processing Grant, open May 1 – May 31.

During the 2022 General Session, UDAF was appropriated $1,000,000 by the Utah Legislature to provide grants to small meat, poultry, and fruit and vegetable processors to make immediate impacts to processing capacity to improve local food security.

UDAF is seeking applicants who plan to open a new processing facility or expand an existing facility to increase their processing capacity to meet current demand, protect the security of the food supply, and help ensure more Utah-produced food is processed in-state. This program will reimburse processors for a portion of expenses to expand existing facilities or build new facilities. Grant amounts will be dependent on the total amount of eligible applications received and approved. $1,000,000 of grant funding is currently available for this program.

For more information, including eligibility information and application forms, visit ag.utah.gov/foodsecuritygrant.