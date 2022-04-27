ByteScout Announces Release of PDF.co Plugin for Make Platform
ByteScout assists digital transformation and helps its users to automate & speed up their workflows by launching a new integration - the PDF.co plugin for Make!WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDF.co is the API platform for rapid automated data extraction, and announcing today the availability of a PDF.co Plugin for the Make automation platform.
The new release enlarges the existing portfolio of ByteScout SDK, PDF.co Web API, on-premise API server, and various free business apps.
PDF.co API platform enables PDF and barcode data extraction and processing. Make (formerly Integromat) is a popular workflow automation platform providing a smooth connection between your services and applications with no coding required.
The PDF.co Plugin for Make is now available as a Beta version at the Make marketplace. This integration enables fast setup and automation in unstructured data extraction and data entry. Its key functions include conversion of tables and PDF forms into XLS, CSV, JSON, XML formats, adding or removing PDF security, PDF editing, filling and signing forms, splitting and merging of PDF pages, etc. Make developers can now add PDF.co and use PDF Merger, PDF Splitter, PDF Filler, PDF to Text, PDF to CSV Extractors, and more provided by the PDF.co API platform.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA EXTRACTION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS INTEGRATION.
As ByteScout continues amplifying its portfolio in the workflow automation environment, it is inevitable to create new integrations with major automation platforms. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, Airtable, Bubble, Salesforce, Google Apps Script UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and via 300+ other platforms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
