Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Calgary Estate in Only 12 Days

42 Patina Lane Abundance of space and amenities for living A kitchen designed with the home chef and aspiring barista in mind Protected views of downtown and Bow River Valley Serene Upper Westside Calgary

In cooperation with Broker Popowich & Company, Agent Jonathan Cruse Popwich & Gemma Hobb, 42 Patina Lane is now sale pending.

Our combined efforts in marketing the property with Popowich & Company, sense of urgency provided by the sale, resulted in a motivated buyer well in advance of the scheduled auction date.” — Murray Lange

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After having been on and off the market since May 2006, Concierge Auctions has announced that the upper Calgary estate at 42 Patina Lane with protected views of downtown and Bow River Valley is pending sale after just 12 days of auction marketing exposure..

With over 7,000 square feet to play with, including two lower levels with soaring 10 foot ceiling heights, this custom property offers an abundance of space and amenities for entertaining and everyday living.

“Our combined efforts in marketing the property with Popowich and Company, and the sense of urgency provided by the time certainty of the sale, resulted in a motivated buyer well in advance of the scheduled auction date proving that this process works in every type of market.” stated Murray Lange from Concierge Auctions. The home offers an open plan main level, where oversized windows frame gorgeous views of Calgary at every turn. A kitchen designed with the home chef and aspiring barista in mind anchors the main level. The lower floors take unique advantage of the home's hillside perch to include views in addition to a music room, games room, and an additional living room.

42 Patina Lane is tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac for the utmost privacy but is just a short commute to downtown with easy highway access for escaping to the Rocky Mountains. It is located minutes from several public and private golf courses and the beautiful trails of Edworthy Park on the banks of the Bow River.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

About Concierge Auctions Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 30 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.