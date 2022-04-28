involve.ai Strengthens Executive Team with 3 Key Hires

Shannon Plumb, Vice President of Sales at involve.ai Justin Dobosh, Vice President of Engineering at involve.ai Shashi Bellamkonda, Vice President of Marketing at involve.ai

involve.ai adds to the executive team to continue to scale growth and strengthen support for existing customers

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- involve.ai, the industry’s first true Customer Intelligence platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform customer success teams, has announced three new additions to its executive team.

Joining the company are Shannon Plumb - Vice President of Sales, Justin Dobosh - Vice President of Engineering, and a marketing leader, Shashi Bellamkonda - Vice President of Marketing.

Shannon Plumb’s career has focused on SaaS technology sales, emphasizing fast-growth companies, where she thrives in developing strategies and teams. She has proven strengths in implementing operational excellence and delivering revenue growth. Previously she was Head of Revenue for SnapEngage, where she was on the executive team which successfully executed an exit/acquisition during the pandemic.

She has lived in CO long enough to be considered a native, enjoys everything that 300 days of sunshine and mountains have to offer, and spends her free time honing her skills in the kitchen with aspirations to compete on Chopped.

Justin Dobosh is an experienced technology leader with several years of experience building teams and scaling technologies across various industries. Before joining Involve.ai as their VP of Engineering, Justin was the Technical Co-Founder & VP of Engineering at Botkeeper. He led the development of their automated bookkeeping platform and helped raise $89.5M in funding. Justin has also held engineering leadership positions at Tembo Education Group as their VP of Engineering and at Bank of America as an AVP of InfoSec.

Shashi Bellamkonda was previously part of the Leadership team as VP of Marketing at another SaaS software company, Leap, which showed tremendous growth of 168% YoY. Leap also won the honor of being in the INC5000 lists for the National and Mid-Atlantic regions. He has been in the B2B SaaS space for over 8 years, and previous to that has worked for large tech companies like Network Solutions/Web.com. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University in DC and has spoken at many marketing and communications conferences like MarketingProfs, PRSA, IABC, and Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit.

Having been a chef in a previous life and loves traveling, Shashi loves food and has been busy walking along with the C&O Canal in Potomac, MD, where he has lived for the past 2 decades.

“I am grateful and lucky to have the world-class executive talents choose involve.ai as their next growth endeavor,” said Gaurav Bhattacharya, involve.ai CEO. “We have been growing at a striking pace and are recognized as one of the High Performers in Revenue Intelligence on G2. Strengthening our leadership team to focus on creating the best product and experience for our customers will help involve.ai rapidly scale and win this market segment.

About involve.ai

involve.ai is a Customer Intelligence platform designed to give teams complete visibility into all their customers, allowing them to drive more revenue through smarter renewals and upsells. With the most up-to-date data, recommendations for action & collaboration across the customer

journey, teams can proactively deliver an amazing customer experience.

involve.ai was founded by Gaurav Bhattacharya and Saumya Bhatnagar, who have built successful startups by staying customer-centric and having a data-driven, action-oriented approach to customer success. involve.ai is built with love all around the world.

How does involve.ai work?