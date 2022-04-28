Salocor LLC Enters Partnership Agreement with Sun Group Partners, LLC to Distribute COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salocor LLC announced today that it has added Sun Group Partners, LLC as an authorized U.S. distributor of their point-of-care (POC) COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits. The partnership agreement comes as Salocor continues to expand its business into the U.S. marketplace, with the core focus on proper distribution and pricing. The synergy between the two companies should see more efficient development, distribution and deployment of test kits which have quickly become essential products in the ongoing pandemic. With an emergency use authorization by the FDA, and possessing a CLIA waiver, Salocor’s test packages also come with buffer vials which allow for multiple individuals to be tested simultaneously.

“Sun Group Partners mirror our core principles and business philosophy, making them the perfect partner for distribution of our COVID-19 POC test kits,” said Salocor CEO Tim Svitak Sr., pointing out how “like us, Glenn and Brent Sands want to bring a quality product to the market at a fair price, and we could not be happier moving forward with this partnership and getting the test kits to every person who needs them.” Mr. Svitak explained that the tests are “imported from Finland, and they come with a proven track record, being manufactured by Salofa Oy and representing the most efficient method to obtain reliable results within just ten minutes from the initial nasal swab.”

Sun Group COO Brent Sands was satisfied with the deal, stating that “Salofa Oy is a benchmark in the production of high quality IDV products,” noting how “their history and product manufacturing in partnership with Salocor LLC bring an unparalleled point-of-care test to the market. Salocor’s commitment to providing these much-needed tests at the competitive price is what attracted Sun Group towards collaborating in their distribution.” Mr. Sands emphasized his feeling that “Salocor’s ethics and business transparency align perfectly with the Sun Group’s dedication towards our clients, and we could not be more excited to get these tests in the hands of our brave frontline workers.”

As the new COVID-19 strains continue to emerge and new bureaucratic procedures get implemented across state lines, receiving timely updates about the reliable number of infected can make all the difference for companies looking to survive the financial effects of the lockdown. Rapid antigen tests have become indispensable both for their workforce as well as for the individuals looking to secure travel permits for business or individual purposes. It is a trend that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, ensuring that the partnership remains beneficial for both sides.



About Salocor LLC

Salocor LLC is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, focusing on its flagship product – POC COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The kits are made by Salofa Oy, a company hailing from Salo, Finland and ensuring the highest standards of Finnish healthcare technology. The tests have been approved for use in the United States. For more information, visit https://salocor.com/

About Sun Group Partners, LLC

Sun Group Partners, LLC was founded in 2018 as a result of more than four decades of collective industry experience of its father and son duo, Glenn and Brent Sands. The company specializes in manufacture, import and distribution of high quality, personal protective equipment (PPE) products. Based in Florida, the company also has dedicated manufacturing facilities in China, with an office in Shanghai. For more information, visit https://sungrouppartners.com/