Cancer Antibodies Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
Cancer Antibodies Logo
Dr. Elliot Davis to present abstract "Novel Platform for Identifying Multiple Cancer-Specific Antigens” on Sunday, June 5 from 8:00am-11:00am CT in ChicagoLONGWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WHAT: Cancer Antibodies Inc. today announced that their research abstract titled, “Novel Platform for Identifying Multiple Cancer-Specific Antigens” has been accepted for publication on May 26, 2022 and a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June 2022 with over 40,000 attendees. ASCO is the largest and one of the most prestigious oncology organizations in the world, with its annual conference attended by cancer researchers and clinical oncologists from around the world.
WHO: Cancer Antibodies Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cancer research foundation founded by Dr. Elliot Davis. Cancer Antibodies Inc. has developed a novel platform that identifies unique antigenic sites on cancer cells and not normal cells.
WHY: Cancer is clearly the deadliest disease in the developed world. In the U.S., one in three women and one in two men will develop cancer in their lifetime. Not one age group or demographic escapes the devastating diagnosis of cancer. It’s the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and around the world with an estimated 9.5 million people dying of the disease each year. These shocking statistics clearly show that existing therapies are not sufficient and new methods are desperately needed.
WHEN:
● Abstract to be published, Friday, May 26, 2022
● Poster presentation to be held Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00am-11:00am CT
WHERE: McCormick Place, Chicago and Online
