Let DBIZZ hype up your mood with his new EP, ‘pressure’
Recorded and mixed at Elevation Studios, DBIZZ continues to impress with ‘pressure.’LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-rate rapper from America’s Finest City, DBIZZ, offers his latest project, ‘pressure.’ Released via Not A Sound Entertainment in December 2021, this five-track project launched DBIZZ’s artistry to another level, clearly marking this a breakout EP in terms of his creative growth.
From the catchy ‘Used To,’ banging club type track ‘No Jumper’ to the untiring energy and flow of ‘Light it up,’ the EP boasts DBIZZ’s versatility ranging from drill-type beats to trap. Featuring pounding rhythms that are the perfect backdrop to his gritty rhymes, DBIZZ certainly applies ‘pressure’ and tells everyone that he’s coming with straight fire. This 12-minute hip-hop production touches on a diverse range of topics, focusing on the street life experiences and day-to-day life situations, and is meant to empower and inspire everyone to work hard and play hard.
‘pressure’ EP is now available for streaming everywhere, including Spotify. To stay in the loop, follow DBIZZ via his Instagram handle.
About DBIZZ
Born in San Jose and raised in San Diego, DBIZZ is a hip-hop recording artist and songwriter who has always loved music and house party-inspired freestyle hip-hop beats. Having multiple styles but mainly Cali sound with a trap twist, the Bay Area product emerged in 2014 and wrote the song ‘Chose,’ which featured American rapper Too $hort and multi-platinum producer Mally Mall. This quickly opened doors for the rising talent, and the next years saw DBIZZ collaborate with renowned emcees Iamsu!, Nef the Pharaoh, Sada Baby, and Lavish D.
After the successful release of ‘pressure’ EP, 2022 will see DBIZZ release an undeniable deluge of new materials, all of which showcase his maturation and confidence while never losing sight of the raw passion and bravado that has always been present.
