Bakersfield Police Department Implements Category Leading Software Technology, eSOPH
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. and in doing so, the BPD joined the largest public safety background network in the nation.
BPD executed a three year agreement and expects to process 475 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, BPD will utilize several of the eSOPH’s optional features, including the social media screening service, which allows investigators to request social media and online activity screening reports for applicants with one click.
eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the BPD joins several other California agencies on the system, including the California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Ana Police Department, Santa Monica Police Department, and several District Attorney’s offices. By implementing eSOPH, the BPD is now connected to all other agencies on the network in California and throughout the nation.
ABOUT BAKERSFIELD AND THEIR POLICE DEPARTMENT
Bakersfield, California is the county seat and largest city of Kern County. The city covers about 151 square miles near the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley and the Central Valley region. The Bakersfield Police Department is dedicated to the delivery of quality professional service in all activities that promote community safety, security and public trust. Their goal is to provide for the safety and welfare of the citizens of Bakersfield utilizing effective law enforcement systems.
ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.
Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.
