William Pitre Installed as the New CEO of Coastal Capital Acquisitions Corp.

William Pitre Appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Capital by Panthera Capital Holdings who acquired CCAJ's Parent Company ERAA

Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CCAJ)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, PCH acquired European Registered Agent Authority (ERAA). This entity had a controlling interest in Coastal Capital, which is a SIC Code 6719 - Office of Holdings Companies entity. After that deal was completed, the board of PCH decided that the company's current leader would become the new chief executive officer or CEO of CCAJ. William Pitre is licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and has a long track record of success in the field of finance.

His business acumen has allowed him to become a member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). During his career, Pitre has worked in a variety of departments such as sales, insurance and human resources. His background gives him the insight needed to consider decisions from a variety of perspectives, which is why he has been so successful as an executive.

Without quality leadership, it is difficult for a company to achieve its goals. Fortunately, Coastal Capital is about to get a quality leader as William Pitre is going to be leaving his position as CEO of Panthera Capital to take over the same position at Coastal.

Pitre is a licensed FINRA Licensed Agent, which means that he has a firm understanding of American securities laws and a firm understanding of markets in general. Furthermore, the fact that he is licensed by FINRA means that he must maintain a high level of ethical standards at all times.

Ultimately, this provides him with an incentive to only make decisions that are in the best interest of Coastal Capital and its key stakeholders. Furthermore, it also means that the companies he does business with can feel good that they are working with a trustworthy partner that will help to meet their goals as well.

Those who work with Pitre will also come to find that he is a man of his word and that he believes in the importance of valuing people as much as profits. A member of the Episcopal Church, he regularly engages in projects aimed at strengthening his community. Furthermore, his religious background has helped to shape his belief that diversity and inclusion make organizations stronger.

William Pitre has long been lauded for his ability to identify merger and acquisition opportunities that can help companies be profitable for many years to come. As Panthera had an investment timeline of roughly a decade, he was required to look for acquisition targets that had solid management teams and products that had a permanent place in the market.

Under Pitre's stewardship, Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. will be able to execute a viable long-term vision for acquiring businesses and maximizing return on capital. Currently, Coastal has its eye on several companies that may fit its investment criteria. Of course, the long-term success of CCAJ is important to Panthera Capital as it will also help to improve its prospects for increased revenue and market share.

PCH is a holding company that has offices in multiple countries including the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic. Although it will likely invest in almost any company that meets its criteria, PCH primarily uses its resources to help firms in the leisure, financial services and real estate sectors. In most cases, PCH aims to meet its investment objections within a period of 10 years.

Coastal Capital is a holding company that is willing to work with companies in multiple sectors. While PCH tends to work with companies that have an international presence, Coastal tends to work with companies that are based in the United States or have a strong presence there.

*FINRA License for Mr. William Pitre CRD#: 3087291