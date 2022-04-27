Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Business Developer, and Philanthropist Signs with Sheba Media Group
Sajdah Wendy Muhammad, a Savvy Business Entrepreneur, Continues to Dominate in multiple industries.
Wendy knows how to execute and doesn’t mind putting other people on game or in front of checks.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sajdah Wendy Muhammad’s project and development experience is valued at over $500M. She is an industry disruptor, global thought leader and serves as a business advisor for many start up and mid-level companies. Despite the grave economic conditions in the wake of the 2020 downturn, the multi-hyphenate continues to successfully navigate the world of business. As an international entrepreneur and leveraged leader, she strategically seized every opportunity to expand an impressive portfolio of business clients and real estate holdings.
— Aleatha Wilson Muhammad, Financial Advisor at Wilson Enterprises
Focused and determined, she navigated over the barrage of obstacles that marginalized her as a once floundering real estate agent. Both consistent and persistent, she designs and executes a robust business model in all endeavors. Specializing in hospital turn around consulting, acquisitions and healthcare business model development. Among her most celebrated accomplishments, is her work as Lead Designer, Developer and Partner on a $20M micro hospital and surgery center in metropolitan Washington, DC. In addition, her historic work as an Urban Historic Preservationist where she spearheads the renovation and restoration of the former mansion of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, which was recently listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and serves as a founding member of the Coalition of Black House Museums in Chicago.
Due to her prowess in business development and process improvement, she’s made impactful footprints in several industries including healthcare, real estate, insurance, government and more. The business consultant and crisis manager enjoys prestigious clients such as the Department of Treasury TARP Fund, American Water Works, AIG Insurance and more.
As a fierce luminary, the staunch business professional is well respected amongst her competitors, affiliates, peers, and business partners alike where she has been characterized as a master executionist
.
“Wendy knows how to execute and doesn’t mind putting other people on game or in front of checks.” Aleatha Wilson Muhammad, Financial Advisor at Wilson Enterprises.
"I've worked with Wendy Muhammad. If I had to choose only one woman for a serious business partnership it would be Wendy Muhammad. Why? Wendy possesses the 7 most important traits for an entrepreneur: Visionary, conscious, passionate, problem solver, driven, risk taker and responsible. She is the bomb.com" Dr. George C. Fraser, Founder and CEO of FraserNet, Inc and the Power Networking Conference.
A magnanimous orator and business intuitive, Wendy is known for speeches that concatenate a wealth of proven strategies replete with bleeding-edge best practices, and exploration of other viable resources that speak to the mission critical, and core competencies of businesses to help scale their brand, while avoiding the landmines that would otherwise cause a self-sabotaging ripple effect in the trajectory of their business objectives.
Her strengths lie in her ability to harken the dualities of being a divergent and convergent thinker where needed and applying her innate ability to tap into “Blue Sky thinking.” Dauntlessness in making executive decisions while being open to the “thought shower “approach to realizing an endgame via the “drill down” outcome, makes her a valued asset to the prominent, and coveted boardroom seats she has been hand selected to occupy. Currently, the consummate professional serves on the Advisory Board for the Minimally Invasive Vascular Centers, a medical facility where her vast and exemplary knowledge base, negotiation skills and strategic planning has been instrumental in helping to scale, design and develop a new model for the delivery of healthcare services to underserved communities.
She had a mammoth epiphany that birthed The Mind of an Entrepreneur®, brand of services which offers Mental Strategies for Navigating the World of Business. She passionately works towards her mission to help marginalized people around the world to gain access to tools and strategies that will help them to become happier, healthier, wealthier and to experience more love. Her award-winning Mind of an Entrepreneur® podcast, speeches and webinars focus on mental strategies such as Emotional Intelligence, Conscious Entrepreneurship, Money Psychology and more.
As a true change agent and visionary, Ms. Muhammad’s esurient rise to success is a quintessential American success story. She exemplifies the solid qualities of an adept leadership, mentor, and role model whose fidelity to bettering, not just her community, but the world at large is unequivocally beyond reproach.
To engage Ms. Muhammad’s dynamic services for your next speaking event, company retreat, or as your ‘go to’ consultant, please send an email to clients@shebamediagroup.com
Visit Sajdah Wendy Muhammad online: WendyMuhammad.com
Check out her YouTube Channel: Sajdah Wendy Muhammad
Social Media Platforms:
Twitter @theauthenticyou
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/WendyMuhammad
Instagram: @MOETodayUniverse and @SajdahHouse
About Sajdah Wendy Muhammad: Sajdah Wendy Muhammad is a Master Real Estate and Business Developer, Urban Historic Preservationist, Crisis Manager, Global Thought Leader, Industry Disruptor and Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach. Her goal is to do business as a Conscious Entrepreneur who understands that the “bottom line” must include diverse stakeholders in addition to net profits.
About Sheba Media Group
Sheba Media Group is a full service PR, Literary and Entertainment Agency
Ph: 877-964-4994
clients@shebamediagroup.com
Vanessa Morman
Sheba Media Group
+1 877-964-4994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other