Vendux Expands Team With New Partner
• Andrew Miller brings 30 years of professional services expertise • Market for fractional senior talent expanding rapidly • Vendux has become industry leader
Andrew’s experience in executive search, professional services, and general management is a perfect addition to our expanding organization.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendux, one of the leading providers of interim and fractional sales leadership, announced today that Andrew Miller has joined the group as a new partner. With 30 years of professional services experience, Andrew will help further build the Vendux organization in the areas of business development and operations. He brings extensive experience in talent-focused businesses across the US and internationally. Going back 20 years, Andrew was on the launch team for a fractional talent business serving Wall Street banks which was later acquired for an all-cash deal.
— Henning Schwinum
Launched in 2019, Vendux has grown to become the largest community of sales leaders for interim and fractional assignments in the US. Vendux has developed a proprietary matching algorithm based on deep semantic search, context-weighted, and role-relevant data points to facilitate the process of identifying the perfect match between both parties. This model has slashed turnover rates to near zero, while impact rates have soared. The diversity and depth of the community allow Vendux to match every client with a sales leader who has demonstrated success in an identical business scenario before.
“We are extremely proud of this milestone,” shares Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vendux. “Andrew’s experience in executive search, professional services, and general management is a perfect addition to our expanding organization. Our clients have come to expect a high level of service, quick and accurate needs matching, and reliability.” Tim Kelley, another executive on the Vendux founding team, said, "Andrew’s background with global enterprises, early-stage companies, and fractional talent will be a big plus for us."
“There are many options for fractional executives these days,” Andrew said, “but the Vendux model takes the matching process and overall client service to a new level.”
Based in the Bay Area, Andrew serves as an adviser and a fractional executive to several companies and consultancies. He is an avid cyclist, world traveler, and increasingly involved with climate conservation related programs.
About Vendux LLC:
Vendux’ roster of seasoned executives helps growth-stage companies by eliminating trial-and-error when building sales into an effective and repeatable process. Founders, Owners, and CEOs can tap the largest talent pool of vetted interim and fractional sales leaders and focus again on the bigger vision of their company. The partners who started this business are former sales leaders who have been successful leadership practitioners. Vendux, based in Kansas City, MO, focuses on interim and fractional placement in commercial leadership roles throughout the United States. Please visit www.vendux.org to learn more.
###
Henning Schwinum
Vendux
+1 913-620-0807
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn