Virginia’s Most Awarded Vineyard Region Gives Top Honors

Wisdom Oak Winery Wins 2022 Monticello Cup

Tucked up against the ancient Blue Ridge Mountains, the granite-rich soils create an elegant expression of terroir. 2019 was an exceptional vintage for many of our Virginia vineyards.”
— Robin Johnson-Bethke, Creative Director of Wine & Country Life
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At last night’s awards in Charlottesville, Virginia, Wisdom Oak Winery won the 2022 Monticello Wine Cup with their 2019 NINETEEN. NINETEEN was also honored earlier this spring as one of the best wines in Virginia by inclusion in the Virginia Governor’s Cup Case. The winning wine is a Meritage blend by winemaker & owner Jason Lavallee. Lavallee, who operates the Wisdom Oak Estate Winery with his wife Laura, has studied with Matthieu Finot, the much-lauded winemaker at King Family Vineyards, and while a relative newcomer to Virginia wine, is earning much recognition on both the local and national stage.

The competition highlighted over 60 different wines and was judged by 10 distinguished members of the wine trade. The Monticello Wine Cup is awarded to wineries in the Monticello American Viticultural Area, the oldest in Virginia and distinguished by their nationally ranked wines and exceptional vineyard experiences. The region encompasses the greater Charlottesville, Virginia area and adjacent counties.

“Tucked up against the ancient Blue Ridge Mountains, the granite-rich soils create an elegant expression of terroir. The 2019 harvest was an exceptional vintage for many of our Virginia vineyards”, says Robin Johnson-Bethke, Creative Director of the luxury magazine, Wine & Country Life.

Jefferson Vineyards obtained two top awards, one in Top 3 Red Wines for their 2019 Merlot Reserve and the other in the Top 3 White Whines for their 2019 Chardonnay Reserve. The other red earning a Top Three award was Cardinal Point’s 2019 Clayhill Cabernet Franc made by winemaker Tim Gorman. In addition to Jefferson Vineyards, in the Top 3 White Wines were Michael Shaps Wineworks’ 2019 Petit Manseng and Trump Winery’s Sparkling Blanc de Blanc created by winemaker Jonathon Wheeler.

To learn more about Virginia wine country, luxury travel experiences, artists and sporting life, as well as to go behind the scenes with the top winemakers who give voice to the terroir of our region, visit Wine & Country Life magazine online.

For interviews or images, please contact co-publisher, Jennifer Bryerton at 434.984.4713 or concierge@IvyLifeAndStyleMedia.com.

From Ivy Life & Style Media, founded in 1998, publishers of Wine & Country Life, a luxury magazine of Life & Style in Virginia wine country, Wine & Country Wedding Planner, an annual art book and planner celebrating elegant country weddings in Virginia, and CharlottesvilleFamily Life & Home Magazine, a quarterly parenting magazine.

