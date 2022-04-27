TV & Film Awards Winners: Al Jazeera English is Broadcaster of the Year, Done+Dusted is Production Company of the Year
Grands Awarded to Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals, and Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds S2NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards competition announced the 2022 Storytellers Gala award winners. World-class content created by global storytellers from 42 countries were celebrated at the April 26th virtual Storytellers Gala.
The TV & Film Awards Grand Jury honored compelling content created by international storytellers in a wide range of genres including primetime entertainment, documentaries, investigative journalism, sports coverage, promos, streaming media, and brand image films.
For the sixth consecutive year, Al Jazeera English’s coverage of international issues and wide-ranging themes earned the network the prestigious title of Broadcaster of the Year. The network was awarded an impressive number of trophies across NYF’s robust category roster for their diverse international news and current affairs programming including The Big Picture, The Listening Post, Fault Lines, Witness, 101 East, Africa Direct, and Al Jazeera Investigations.
“We are delighted to be named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards,” said Giles Trendle, Managing Director of Al Jazeera English. “It’s a great honour to have our work recognised by our industry peers. This award is all down to the wonderful, dedicated teams at Al Jazeera English who are so committed to reporting and telling the stories that matter. In today’s world, we believe good journalism is more important than ever. And so we are deeply grateful to receive this recognition for the work we do.”
Done+Dusted, global creator of content, events, and experiences, was honored with the Production Company of the Year Award. The British television production and event staging company earned multiple trophies for their productions including “Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special” (Apple TV+), “The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards” (CBS), and “Black Renaissance” and “Dear Earth” (Amazon Prime).
“We know that we are not defined by awards, but we also have to admit it feels pretty nice to receive them. Thank you for the recognition… We feel very honored."—Ian Steward, President, Done+Dusted
2022 Grand Awards
“The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals” - TBI Media - Performing Arts Special. The Grand Award-winning entry was a large-scale televised event celebrating the world of musical theatre accompanied by a full orchestra. The show, filmed at Manchester’s AO Arena in front on an audience of 10,000, was broadcast on BBC1 and featured performances from the biggest West End touring and regional shows.
“We're absolutely thrilled to win the Grand Award for 'The National Lottery’s Big Night Of Musicals’ Thanks goes to the extended TBI team - in this case just over 800 worked on the show. Thanks also to the BBC One and The National Lottery teams who had the courage to support a big idea, despite significant uncertainty at the time. It’s great to see our brilliant theatre industry back, they’re a much loved and critical part of the cultural landscape on both sides of the Atlantic.”—Phil Critchlow OBE - CEO & Founder - TBI Media
“Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds S2” - Endemol Shine Australia - Social Issues. Season Two of the award-winning series earned the Grand Award and showcased early implementation of intergenerational play by taking aging adults into the domain of 4-year-olds.
“Myself and the incredible team behind the second series of "Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds" (Series 2) are so grateful and honoured to be selected in the New York Festivals as Grand winner in the documentary social issues category. As Australian filmmakers we are so proud that for a second time, the series has been acknowledged at a global level, and also that we’ve shown the rest of the world how a group of 4 year olds can improve the lives of our elderly, hopefully this message will resonate beyond our shores.” —Debbie Cuell, Executive Producer, Endemol Shine Australia
“Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special” - Done+Dusted - Variety Special. The Grand winning program solves a holiday cheer crisis, the solution, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day. The showcases Santa's great friend Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas in this star-studded spectacular to make the whole world merry.
New York Festivals Storytellers Gala honored Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports with the twelfth annual New York Festivals® Lifetime Achievement Award. Greg Gumbel, television sportscaster for CBS Sports, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. McManus
New for 2022, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards debuted the WaterBear Award honoring the highest scoring documentary across the Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife categories. NYF and WaterBear Network honored “Hippo King” (Terra Mater Studios GmbH) Nature & Wildlife with the inaugural WaterBear Award.
The spotlight was on captivating documentaries across a variety of categories. Gold trophy-winners include “Introducing, Selma Blair” and “Francesco” (discovery+), “Race To Feed The World - A Question of Space” (Make Waves Pte Ltd/ CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd), “Drain the Oceans - The First Americans” (Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic Channel), “Cher and the loneliest Elephant “ (Terra Mater Studios GmbH), “Circular Economy” (German Television ZDF), “NASA Mars Landing: Inside the Mission” (Windfall Films/Discovery Science), “The Wimbledon Kidnapping” (Caravan Media for Sky Documentaries, UK), “Evolve” (Beach House Pictures PTE Ltd.), “The Atom Araullo Specials: Young Arms” (GMA Network, Inc.), “Addicted Australia” (Blackfella Films Pty Ltd), “Framed” (Marc Fennell/SBS Australia), “Surviving Torture” (Off The Grid-TRT World), “Science of Cooking” (EBS (Korea Educational Broadcasting System), “Shadows” (Xebec Media Ltd), and “Solo Dance” (Public Television Service Foundation - PTS Taiwan).
Entertainment entries engaged viewers. Gold winners include “All Creatures Great and Small Series 2” (Playground Entertainment), “Staged 2” (GCB/Infinity Hill), “Dark Woods” (Bavaria Fiction), “The Envoys” (VIS & Paramount+), “Germinal” (Banijay Rights),” El Marginal Season 4” (Telemundo Streaming Studios/ Underground Producciones), “It's A Sin” (RED Production Company), and “Trigger Point” (HTM Television).
Entertainment Specials captivated viewers. Entries earning Gold include “Team GB Homecoming” and “Paralympics GB Homecoming” (TBI Media), “Multishow Music Awards 2021” (Globo Comunicações e Participações SA), and “A Musical Toast to 2022” (China Global Television Network (CGTN).
Breaking news coverage, features, and investigative reports from around the globe achieved top honors. Gold winners include “The Listening Post – The Forever War: 20 Years After 9/11,” “All Hail the Lockdown,” “Africa Direct,” and “101 East - Inside Myanmar's Crackdown,” (Al Jazeera English). Additional Gold winning entries: “Afghanistan: The War Comes Home” and “On Assignment with Richard Engel: Enemy of the State” (NBC News), and “Breathe Again: India's Battle With COVID” (Blue Petal Films).
Sports programming entertained and engaged fans. ESPN content earning Gold includes: “SC Featured: Not Alone” (ESPN), “Black History Always Special I Run with Maud,” “Black History Always Special A Love Letter to Black Women,” and “Black History Always Special: Finding Free” (ESPN Undefeated). Additional Sports content scoring Gold: “B1G Story: George Taliaferro” (Big Ten Network), and “Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premiere League” (Story Films and Studio 99 for BBC Two).
Promos enticed viewers to tune in. Gold winners include “Christmas Greetings From The Corleone Family” (Sony Pictures Entertainment Creative Center Iberia), “Universe” and “Drama on Brit” (BBC Studios), “2020 Tokyo Olympic Corporate Image” (Television Broadcasts Limited), “ABC I VIEW 'DON'T BE SUPRISED'” (Australian Broadcasting Corp. Sydney), and “Winter Wonderland – Christmas IDs 2020” (Luxlotusliner GmbH).
Corporate and Brand Image Film conveyed the company’s mission and ethos to consumers. Gold trophy-winning companies include: The Edge Picture Company, Media Zoo Ltd., Zerotrillion, Seed Audio-Visual Communication, HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, Content Engine @ Shell's Creative Solutions, B 4 mountain, Dentsu Creative Cube Inc., and ZDK.
All Entries in the 2022 competition were judged online and screened by NYF’s TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.
Award-winning entries were announced during the New York Festivals 2022 Storytellers Gala virtual event taking place on April 26th at 6PM EST. All TV & Film Awards winning entries are showcased on the 2022 winners’ gallery: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/winners/List/15f56661-a78c-49b2-9e44-d006510609b9
This is the twelfth year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB show.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals ® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Global Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
About NAB Show
The 2022 NAB Show will be held April 23-27, with exhibits open April 24 - 27, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
email us here