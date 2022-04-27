Last chance for FWC’s WildQuest this weekend!

This Friday through Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host the second weekend of its annual Florida WildQuest event, a fun and family-friendly scavenger hunt experience. This weekend’s event takes place on six wildlife management areas in different regions of the state. Florida residents and visitors are encouraged to grab their mobile device and join us on a wild adventure with scavenger hunt missions that will help participants discover some of Florida’s best spots to see animals and enjoy the outdoors.

WildQuest players of all ages will have opportunities to learn about and explore the habitats and wildlife that call our WMAs home. Complete missions and earn points for a chance to win wilderness-inspired prizes. Go on a WildQuest at the following areas this weekend:

April 29-May 1

Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area , Apalachicola

Big Bend Wildlife Management Area, Hickory Mound Unit , Perry

Caravelle Ranch Wildlife Management Area, Palatka

Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, Crystal River

Lake Wales Ridge Wildlife and Environmental Area, Royce Unit , Lake Placid

Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area, Orlando

To join a scavenger hunt, players will need a mobile device and the free GooseChase app. Visit FloridaNatureTrackers.com to learn how to play. WildQuest is designed to be a safe, socially distanced outdoor event for individuals and small groups. Players who join on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have the opportunity to meet and interact with FWC staff. When interacting with staff and other visitors, masks should be worn if social distancing guidelines (6 feet apart) cannot be met.

Florida has one of the nation’s largest systems of state-managed wildlife lands. The WMA system includes more than 6 million acres managed primarily for wildlife conservation and nature-based public use. The areas featured in WildQuest will engage players in learning about Florida wildlife, habitats and recreation opportunities. The FWC maintains, enhances and restores native natural habitats for the benefit of plant and animal populations as well as for the people of Florida.

To learn more about Florida’s WMA system, visit MyFWC.com/WMAs.