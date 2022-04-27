Travel Advisory: Traffic Changes Start April 29 for Bridge Work Near Warwick Mall

RHODE ISLAND, April 27 - On Friday, April 29 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) begins a $6.5 million bridge rehabilitation project for bridges alongside Route 2 (Bald Hill Road), resulting in traffic changes at the West Natick Road intersection near Warwick Mall.

The first phase of the project involves closure of a jug handle road used by Route 2 southbound traffic to reach the mall. In its place, RIDOT will temporarily allow left turns at the West Natick Road intersection.

The jug handle road also allows drivers on Route 2 southbound to reach various businesses along West Natick Road and a popular parking area for the Washington Secondary Bike Path. To ensure access to these destinations, RIDOT will restripe a short stretch of the current one-way section of West Natick Road to make it a two-way road. These changes will be in place until summer 2022.

A second phase involves closure of a portion of West Natick Road and will be announced well in advance. The entire project, which also includes preservation on the Red Brook Bridge on Route 3 (Tiogue Avenue) in West Warwick, will be done by the end of the year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This bridge rehabilitation project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs.