Maple Grove man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Jorge Pena, of Maple Grove, with six felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and four felony counts of failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Mr. Pena willfully failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2015 through 2020 and failed to pay income tax for tax years 2016 through 2019. The complaint states that Mr. Pena earned enough income through his job at a luxury car dealership during those years to be required to file income tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota. Mr. Pena allegedly told investigators that he knew he needed to file his state tax returns and was sorry he hadn’t done so. According to the complaint, Mr. Pena owes over $41,800 in income tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

