LASER EYE CENTER PERFORMS THE FIRST EVO ICL PROCEDURE TO CORRECT NEARSIGHTEDNESS AND ASTIGMATISM IN THE BAY AREA
Leading Ophthalmologist, Joseph Ling, MD Among First to Offer EVO Visian ICL to Provide Visual Freedom from Glasses and Contact Lenses
I struggled with wearing contact lenses for most of my life. I did my research and quickly realized EVO is a safe and effective procedure that would help me find the visual freedom I wanted.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LASER EYE CENTER OF SILICON VALLEY PERFORMS THE FIRST EVO ICL VISION CORRECTION PROCEDURE TO TREAT NEARSIGHTEDNESS AND ASTIGMATISM IN THE BAY AREA
— Dr. Jose Ajoc
Leading Ophthalmologist, Joseph Ling, MD Among First to Offer EVO Visian ICL
to Provide Visual Freedom from Glasses and Contact Lenses
EVO Visian® ICL (“EVO”) is an evolutionary, clinically-proven implantable lens that corrects common vision problems such as nearsightedness and astigmatism.
Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley is among the first practices in the United States to offer this breakthrough vision correcting procedure. “After 15 years of experience with the original Visian ICL procedure, we are thrilled to offer the EVO as the most modern version for our Bay Area patients,” remarked Dr Craig Bindi. “Our patients are surprised at how simple it is to undergo the procedure, which they describe as similar to a LASIK-like experience.”
Dr. Joseph Ling, who specializes in lens-based procedures at LECSV added, “With EVO, most patients experience a dramatic improvement in vision right after the procedure. The quality of vision is simply incredible, and we make it convenient for patients by performing EVO in our private surgical suite.”
The EVO Visian ICL lens is slightly smaller than a typical contact lens and is implanted in the eye between the iris (colored part of the eye) and the natural lens for a dramatic improvement in vision. The EVO lens is different from other vision correction options, like LASIK, performed by ophthalmologists as it is additive; meaning, it is implanted in the eye and does not involve the removal of corneal tissue. The EVO lens works in harmony with the natural eye while delivering sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision, and UV protection. Also, the EVO lens does not cause dry eye syndrome. While the EVO Visian ICL lens is new to the US market, over 1,000,000 EVO ICL lenses have been implanted in Europe, Asia and other places around the world.
“As an internal medicine doctor my eyesight is very important to me. The EVO procedure was life changing,” said Dr. Jose Ajoc, who had his EVO procedure performed this week. “I struggled with wearing contact lenses for most of my life. I did my research and quickly realized EVO is a safe and effective procedure that would help me find the visual freedom I wanted. The procedure was quick and I could see clearly right away. I would recommend this procedure for anyone who struggled like I did with glasses and contacts.”
About Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley
For people that struggle with wearing glasses & contacts, Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley is known for giving conservative advice and performing modern procedures that work. Our surgeons have helped over 100,000 patients get rid of glasses and contacts so they can “simply wake up and see.” Dr. Craig Bindi has performed LASIK on more than 100 NFL players and has served on the NFL’s ophthalmic safety committee in addition to being the eye surgeon for the Raiders for over 20 years. Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley offers a complimentary consultation to determine candidacy for Modern Vision Correction with locations in San Jose and Pleasanton. For more information visit 2020eyesite.com
