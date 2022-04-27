Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Honors Victim Advocates and Law Enforcement During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today honored victim advocates and law enforcement officers during the 2021 Distinguished Victim Services Awards ceremony as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Every year, the Florida Attorney General’s Office recognizes victim advocates and law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty to assist crime victims.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Victim advocates and law enforcement officers provide life-changing support and services to those in need. They help victims through their darkest hours and sacrifice so much time and energy to help people heal and recover. I am honored to present a few of these great public servants with our Distinguished Victim Services Award for their outstanding work over the past year.”

The following victim advocates received the Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award:

Belinda Darcy—Clearwater Police Department

Debbie Geller—Plantation Police Department

Hilda Sagastume—Coral Springs Police Department

The following law enforcement officers received the Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award:

Det. Christopher Bulman—Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Det. Brittany Tatum—West Palm Beach Police Department

Lt. Thomas Tompkins—Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Agent Justin Wood—Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week helps citizens and advocates reflect on commitments to serving victims of all crime. The Florida Constitution and Florida Crime Victims' Bill of Rights give crime victims or lawful representatives, including the next of kin of homicide victims, granted rights. These include the right to be informed, present and heard when relevant at all crucial stages of criminal proceedings, to be free from harassment, intimidation or abuse, and to have the safety of the victim and the victim’s family considered when setting bail or pretrial release conditions. The Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services and Criminal Justice Programs serves as an advocate for crime victims. For more information on crime victim services offered by the Attorney General’s Office, click

here

.