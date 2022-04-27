Attorney General Moody Honors Victim Advocates and Law Enforcement During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Moody Honors Victim Advocates and Law Enforcement During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today honored victim advocates and law enforcement officers during the 2021 Distinguished Victim Services Awards ceremony as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Every year, the Florida Attorney General’s Office recognizes victim advocates and law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty to assist crime victims.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Victim advocates and law enforcement officers provide life-changing support and services to those in need. They help victims through their darkest hours and sacrifice so much time and energy to help people heal and recover. I am honored to present a few of these great public servants with our Distinguished Victim Services Award for their outstanding work over the past year.”
The following victim advocates received the Attorney General’s Distinguished Victim Services Award:
- Belinda Darcy—Clearwater Police Department
- Debbie Geller—Plantation Police Department
- Hilda Sagastume—Coral Springs Police Department
- Det. Christopher Bulman—Polk County Sheriff’s Office
- Det. Brittany Tatum—West Palm Beach Police Department
- Lt. Thomas Tompkins—Polk County Sheriff’s Office
- Agent Justin Wood—Brevard County Sheriff’s Office
The Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services and Criminal Justice Programs serves as an advocate for crime victims. For more information on crime victim services offered by the Attorney General’s Office, clickhere.