Serving USA Highlights Converse Hope Center During National Crime Victims' Rights Week

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving USA (SUSA) honors National Crime Victims' Rights Week (NCVRW) by highlighting their partner, Converse Hope Center (CHC).

Since 1981, NCVRW has highlighted the challenges victims of crime face while seeking justice. This year, NCVRW will be observed from April 24th-30th with the theme of rights, access, and equity for all victims.

CHC is a Wyoming-based non-profit organization serving victims of crime in Converse County. With a mission to empower victims and inspire hope, CHC has provided crisis intervention, advocacy, prevention, youth programs, and survivor support services to individuals since 2017. They envision a community that works together to drive out the darkness of violence with the light of hope.

“Serving USA is proud to be partnered with and supporting Converse Hope Center,” shared Dr. Greg Bruce, President of Serving USA. “Four years ago we identified them as a unique organization meeting the needs of crime victims in Douglas County, Wyoming. Their mission to empower victims and inspire hope through crisis intervention, advocacy, prevention, youth programs, and survivor support services is aligned with our core values and we have been blessed to stand with them as they impact and transform so many lives. The vast array of free services they offer is staggering and making a huge difference in the community.”

When navigating the healing journey of the survivors they serve, CHC does not approach advocacy with a one size fits all model. Instead, they accept and honor that each survivor has their unique barrier to their journey of healing and their pursuit of safety. When a person becomes a victim of a crime, they are subject to a collection of extensive and exhausting hardships. Many experience emotional turmoil, extreme medical bills, homelessness or relocation expenses, and counseling fees, just to name a few. These factors should not be an afterthought to care coordination. Tailoring their services has shown to benefit all the people they serve as it allows for consistent development of the services offered.

When asked what the most rewarding experience has been, CHC reflected on client outcomes.

"When you can physically see the stress melting away from someone as they finally realize they are safe,” shared the Converse Hope Center. “When you see a client meet a goal. When you hear a client begin to understand their worth and find the path to self-love. We can't take credit for the hard work and decisions our clients make. Their success is their own, but seeing them find that power within themselves, to witness them cultivate it, and to see them achieve is beyond rewarding."

It is reported that 80%-90% of incarcerated individuals will reenter society. Unfortunately, approximately 68% of those individuals will re-offend and return to prison within three years. Serving USA is proud to work alongside organizations that not only work to provide resources to victims of crime but also work on restorative and rehabilitative care among individuals who committed such crimes.

If someone has harmed you, it is not your fault. You are not alone. There are organizations like Converse Hope Center around the country. Please call the hotlines below to access resources in your area.

Victim Connect 855-484-2846

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 (Text START to 88788)

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911.

About SUSA:

Serving USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to building a community of empathy and activism for those who are forgotten and most in need of assistance. Providing over 67 organizations across the United States with financial support, Serving USA brings Grace and Redemption through Christ to Prisoners, Women in Recovery, and Military Veterans. In addition, we support a network of exceptional partner organizations with funding and other management resources to create, enhance and expand high-quality, evidence-based, transformational programs. For more information and to learn about all partners, please visit ServingUSA.org.