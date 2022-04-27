Submit Release
Children’s Book Author Marilyn Wassmann’s New Book Tells of an Unlikely Friendship

The tale of the rapport between an opossum and a cat

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Unlikely friendships are a joy to have in life. Making a connection with another being so different from you is a blessing that one cannot deny. This kind of friendship is superbly depicted in author Marilyn Wassmann’s children’s book, The Opossum and the Cat.

A former art cataloger, Marilyn B. Wassmann has an impressive educational background. In her lifetime, she has earned two degrees in art history, another in library science, and one in studio art. Her fulfilling career at the Library of Congress ended when she retired in 2011 but this only gave her more time to pursue other interests. Being part of the Greenbelt Writers Group, she has illustrated and contributed to their published anthologies. A year prior to her retirement, she dipped her toes into writing a children’s book and writes poems as well. With her husband Paul and several pets, she lives in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The titular opossum and cat form a unique and surprising friendship that started when the cat finds herself in labor at the opossum’s hole. When she and her five newly born kittens have nowhere to stay, the opossum offers his hole as shelter. Little did he know how these mischievous and playful kittens would disrupt his way of life. However, things go south when one day all but one of the kittens fell into the pond. Seeking his help in rescuing the four, the remaining kitten pleaded with him to save the others. Risking his life in doing so and not caring about the pain, the opossum lends his tail in bringing them ashore.

A tale showcasing the youth’s playfulness and the lasting power of friendship and kindness, The Opossum and the Cat will surely help teach kids and kids at heart of the value of friendship. Get a copy today!


About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

