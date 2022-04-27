Author Marilyn Wassmann’s New Book Tells of a Mother’s Love and an Unlikely Friendship
Tale of inspiring and heartwarming friendship between cats and opossumPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—A mother’s love is undying, one that will transcend all barriers. A loving mother would do anything to ensure her child’s safety even at her expense. She can set aside her own welfare, including her pride, in order to ascertain the wellbeing of her offspring. And that’s exactly what the mother cat did in the new children’s book from writer Marilyn Wassmann entitled The Opossum and the Cat.
An art cataloger by profession, Marilyn Wassman explored her talent for writing when she was about to retire in 2011. With her husband’s help, she was able to publish her first children’s book “What the Wind Blew In” in 2010 and has been writing poems and children’s stories ever since. She is also an accomplished illustrator, and her contributions can be found in several anthologies. Her four academic degrees (two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art) have been instrumental in her extensive career at the Library of Congress. She resides in Maryland with her family.
In The Opossum and the Cat, the mother cat suddenly finds herself in labor at the most inconvenient place. With nowhere to go, she seeks the opossum’s help and asks if she could give birth to her kittens in his home—a small hole. Despite their differences, she soon finds herself and her kittens living in the same hole with the opossum. However, much to the mother cat’s chagrin, her kittens’ playfulness exceeds and they find themselves in danger of drowning with no one but the opossum to help them get back to safety. Using his tail, and with the goodness of his heart, the opossum succeeds in rescuing the little kittens.
Heartwarming, imaginative, and full of lessons you can share with the younger generation, The Opossum and the Cat is one story that will bring people, young and old, together. Grab your copy today!
