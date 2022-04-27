Lakeside Refrigerated Services Announces Voluntary Recall of Ground Beef Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli 0103.

The recalled ground beef was produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022, and have the establishment number EST. 46841 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recalled items were distributed to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with consumption of the ground beef.

Anyone who has purchased these products should not eat them. Consumers who may have ground beef in their refrigerators or freezers should check to see if they have recalled product. Any recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Do not eat recalled product.

Many clinical laboratories do not test for this strain of E. coli (STEC) because it is harder to identify than the more common strain STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs two to eight days after eating contaminated product.

Symptoms can include diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection, Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS is a type of kidney failure and is not usually associated with this strain of E. coli. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children younger than five, older adults, and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has any symptoms of E.coli infection should call their healthcare provider.