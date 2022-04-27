Author Rosemary Fisher Pens a Heartwarming Story of Overcoming Hurdles
A manifestation of how steadfast faith makes all the differencePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we celebrate life in its fullness, we must recognize that, along with joys and happiness, we will inherently encounter suffering and sadness. We often find ourselves in each other’s shoes, sharing common experiences and dealing with similar struggles. But coping comes in various and unique forms, carried out in different individual ways. Under His Wings is an inspiring novel that shows how a strong faith in God’s graciousness makes all the difference in overcoming life’s adversities.
Under His Wings, an uplifting book about ordinary people going through typical life situations, highlights the solace that can be found in God. Rosemary Fisher writes the story of the Smith family who, like any other, endures both tragedy and peace on this journey called life. The Smiths have juggled illness, death and shattered dreams, yet have managed to trust in guidance, comfort and protection from a compassionate God.
Rosemary Fisher is a newly published author whose heartfelt debut title, Under His Wings, simply started as a creative outlet during the Covid-19 quarantine. The idea for the story came to her in the middle of the night. Fisher believes that it is a God-given story that had to be written. As God initiated the story, the author wholly trusted the Lord’s sustenance to wrap it up. When Under His Wings was brought to life, Fisher had no intention to pursue publishing. Thanks to the friends who encouraged her, she took the printing leap.
Under His Wings is a manifestation that faith triumphs over trial and tribulations. Brimming with hymns, prayers, and Bible verses, author Rosemary Fisher hopes that the story of the Smiths – encompassing personal, family, and community matters – shows readers the warmth of the Lord’s compassionate wings, even in trying times. Experience an unwavering faith amidst adversities through Under His Wings. Grab your copy now! Available on Amazon and across major online bookstore resellers.
