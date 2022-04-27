Under His Wings
A riveting story of new love, betrayal and faithPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life always has two sides, the good and the bad. Paired with happiness is the inevitable sorrow. Throughout our community, indeed our world, we find shared experiences. These ups and downs of life are common to us all. The locations may vary, the details differ, but the joys and distresses are universal. On the easy days, do we acknowledge our blessings? In times of trouble, where do we run? Under His Wings will guide readers into a deeper relationship with God, who is with us all during both the good times and the trying times, when the path seems clear or grows hazy.
Rosemary Fisher is a new author whose breakthrough novel Under His Wings is remarkably well written, filled with emotion and spiritual themes presented in a natural, not preachy manner. The concept for the Christian romance came to Rosemary in the middle of the night and she feels that the story is providence from above, and therefore should be written down. Begun as a creative outlet during the COVID-19 quarantine, Rosemary had no intention of seeking publication. Friends who read her manuscript, however, encouraged her to take it further, and now the touching story of the Smith family is shared in the open. Under His Wings is an engrossing story that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
The Smiths were just like any other family – celebrating all the good things in life, weeping for the bad, sharing all the pleasure and struggles in between. However, they have had more than their fair share of setbacks, from shattered dreams and illness to even death. Despite it all, the family remained steadfast in the Lord, leaning on Scripture and prayer to provide comfort and direction.
Author Rosemary Fisher hopes that the story of the Smith family, capped with the Scriptures and songs within her novel, will bring peace and comfort to readers in times of trials and tribulations. Find the warmth and protection of the Creator as you live through the pages of Under His Wings. Grab a copy on Amazon, Book Depository, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, eBay and other bookstores nationwide.
