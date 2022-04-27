Tuckaseegee Elementary Partners with BSI Solutions to Bring Immersive Learning Into the Classroom

Tuckaseegee Elementary is partnering with BSI Solutions in Charlotte, NC to bring immersive learning into the classroom with their innovative NEVR platform.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to engage young people to learn is imperative. The current attention span of a student is now at nine seconds. In a time where social media and fast-paced television are training minds to take in information faster, creativity, innovation, ingenuity, and technology must be utilized. BSI Solutions has developed a next-level approach to resolve the lack of engagement that students and teachers are experiencing in the classroom.

Our Novel Education in Virtual Reality, NEVR, program is an immersive technology utilizing virtual reality headsets that allow students and teachers to be fully engaged in any topic in any location on earth or in space. Learn from the inside of a cell or a blood vessel. Take a walk through the rainforest or even next to a dinosaur. The purpose of NEVR is to encourage the 4 C’s of student learning; critical thinking, greater communication skills, encouraged collaboration, and enhanced creativity. Studies have found that virtual reality also reduces the likelihood of students being bullied or bullying others, which in turn assists in the increase of virtual learning participation.

Tuckaseegee Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina has agreed to partner with BSI Solutions to incorporate the NEVR program into their curriculum to assist students in furthering their education. School Principal, Travaris Hicks shared that “at Tuckaseegee, our mission incorporates the four E's. Enrichment, Engagement, Exploration, and Empowerment. NEVR aligns with our mission as students will now have the opportunity to be provided enrichment activities as they go beyond the textbook to explore the content their learning about in class. This will also spark authentic engagement as we navigate the digital world.”

This innovative technology not only engages the students in an immersive learning environment during use but also provides students with long-term memories and experiences that are bound to stick with them beyond the classroom. Principal Hicks believes that “NEVR will foster student engagement and scholars will have an opportunity to gain exposure to authentically connect to the content.” He explains that "technology is an essential aspect for preparing scholars for life beyond the textbook. Thanks to NEVR we can now make this a reality."

Our NEVR platform allows you to eliminate silos in creating curriculum, expand education content, and further develop an emotional connection to the information being taught. By learning how to solve problems in real-time, we can create real excitement about the subject matter and content and increase students’ ability to retain information learned in the classroom.

BSI Solutions is beyond thrilled for their newest partnership and can’t wait to see the impact this innovative technology has on these students and their learning experience.



About BSI Solutions

BSI Solutions, Inc. is an innovation firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The organization fosters novel thinking to create customized, state-of-the-art solutions designed to meet the most complex organizational challenges. The firm’s core expertise is innovation, including but not limited to: artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and virtual and augmented reality. BSI also offers an organic talent pipeline of top-qualified technical and functional personnel. For more information about BSI, please visit www.bsisnc.com.

About Tuckaseegee Elementary

Tuckaseegee Elementary is a K-5 public elementary school located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their vision is to enrich, enhance, and empower student learning as scholars reach their full potential and explore their future possibilities. The Charlotte Mecklenburg School system aims to provide all students with the best education available anywhere, preparing every child to lead a rich and productive life.