Professional services firm CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. has hired Andrew Carr as a VP, Citizen Services and Security
I believe we are in a great position to build off our foundation of market-leading capabilities to deliver mission-essential, complex digital transformation to our federal customers.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional services firm CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. has hired Andrew Carr as a Vice President of CollabraLink’s Citizen Services and Security Business Unit. Carr, who joined CollabraLink on April 4, will drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experience to Federal Civilian agencies.
Carr brings 15 years of experience supporting federal IT and mission support programs in growth and delivery capacity. Carr previously spent five years at IBM Consulting as an Associate Partner and DHS Account Lead focused on growing IBM’s partnership with CISA. Before becoming an Associate Partner, Carr served as the Business Development Executive for IBM’s DHS, DoJ, and Foreign Affairs Account Team, responsible for all growth-related activities. At IBM, Carr led several successful new business pursuits at FEMA, DHS HQ, and CISA to deliver financial management systems modernization, human resources IT, and cyber security services to DHS. Before IBM, he served as a Business Development Executive at CSRA.
“We are so fortunate Andrew agreed to join the CollabraLink team,” said George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO. “His deep expertise supporting US national security agencies and proven track record of delivering successful modernization solutions to agencies is essential for us to continue to deliver best-in-class digital transformation services to our clients.”
Carr shares his excitement about joining the CollabraLink team. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work alongside the talented leadership team here at CollabraLink and apply our growth mindset to a culture that strives for excellence. I believe we are in a great position to build off our foundation of market-leading capabilities to deliver mission essential, complex digital transformation to our federal customers.”
Carr holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Psychology. He loves spending time outdoors and supporting his daughter in her sporting endeavors. As an avid golfer, Andrew enjoys playing in charity golf tournaments throughout the region to support organizations that are meaningful to him.
About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA, is focused on building a modern, digital government. For over 15 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining Agile frameworks in conjunction with intelligent automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners. CollabraLink is assessed CMMI Level 3 for services and development, an investment made to create a process-driven, success-oriented organization focused on achieving our clients’ goals.
