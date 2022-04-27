Iowa Court of Appeals to hear oral arguments in Woodbury County Courthouse

The Iowa Court of Appeals hear oral arguments in two cases in the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, May 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. The oral arguments are open to the public and the court encourages people to attend. There will be time after the arguments for questions unrelated to any pending cases before the court.

The court will hear attorneys argue the cases of State v. Gerald Parker, a Madison County case, and Stansbury v. Sioux City Community School District, a Woodbury County case.

Case context:

21-0414 State v. Parker

Jonathan Hoffman was found dead in rural Madison County on the afternoon of July 21, 2020. Gerald Parker appeals from his convictions of first-degree robbery and first-degree murder following a jury trial. Parker asserts there is insufficient evidence to corroborate an accomplice’s testimony that he was the perpetrator. He also contends the trial court abused its discretion in finding the greater weight of the evidence supported the verdicts.

21-0864 Stansbury v. Sioux City Community School District

Dawn Stansbury appeals from summary judgment granted to the Sioux City School District on her sex discrimination claim. She asserts there is a material issue of fact as to whether the school district’s reasons for demoting her from head principal to assistant principal were pretextual.

The Iowa Court of Appeals is an intermediate appellate court. It reviews appeals from trial court decisions that have been transferred to the court of appeals by the Iowa Supreme Court. A decision of the Iowa Court of Appeals is final unless reviewed by the Iowa Supreme Court on grant of further review. Some opinions of the Iowa Court of Appeals are published and become precedent for subsequent cases. The majority of appeals filed in Iowa are decided by the Court of Appeals.

Appeals cases are a multi-judge review of a single judge’s decision. There are no jury members at these proceedings. Typically, the court of appeals decides cases with randomly selected panels that change in composition every three months. For more information about the Iowa Court of Appeals and the Iowa court system, visit the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/.

Note to news media

News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CourtRulesChapter/04-30-2104.25.pdf .

For More Information:

Steve Davis (515) 348-4967 steve.davis@iowacourts.gov