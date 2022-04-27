Inflation Concerns Forcing Non-Profit Leaders to Adjust Strategy and Programming
Donor-Advised Funds Remain Essential to Meeting Rainy-Day Needs of Charities
DAFs are well-positioned to continue the increased giving levels no matter the circumstances, even inflation. They are mission-critical charitable tools, especially during times of crisis. ”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at DonorsTrust, a donor-advised fund (DAF) committed to encouraging philanthropic giving and protecting donor intent announced that its donors remain committed to addressing the void created as inflation causes non-profit programming expenses to increase.
“The pressures on non-profits compound as prices rise. As energy and utility costs increase, the price of running a non-profit also goes up. Higher costs for food adversely affect food banks, both supply and demand, and so forth. ,” explained Lawson Bader, CEO of DonorsTrust. “On the bright side, as we saw during the pandemic, philanthropists, especially those with DAFs, are ready to step up and meet the rainy-day needs of charities.”
“Most charities do all they can to stretch a dollar but, with inflation, donations are not going as far as they did just a few months ago,” Bader continued. “Non-profit leaders are concerned about higher operating costs. They worry about donations as supporters with more limited resources must consider giving more strategically.”
DAFs are like a charitable-savings account, providing donors with more time to think about which charities to contribute to over time while their money is growing in the fund, increasing the impact of giving from a timing perspective and amount. DAFs are proven sources of income for charities experiencing fundraising difficulties. The charitable vehicle is growing in popularity, as more than 1 million Americans utilize DAFs to centralize and simplify giving. Low new-account minimums make them the great democratizers of philanthropy – available to all, not just the privileged few.
“DAFs are well-positioned to continue the increased giving levels no matter the circumstances, even inflation, ” Bader said. “They are mission-critical charitable tools, especially during times of crisis. Because red tape around these charitable-investment accounts is intentionally limited, they are a quick, effective way to donate to charity.”
Earlier this year, to further encourage giving, DonorsTrust announced it has lowered its administrative fees across the board, making more account-holder resources available for giving. The move, approved by the DonorsTrust board of directors, marked the most sweeping reduction in administrative fees in the organization’s 22-year history.
Established in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) public charity, DonorsTrust is a community of donors devoted to creating a better future. Its donors support charities they believe protect our nation’s constitutional liberties and strengthen civil society through private institutions rather than government programs. Its boutique size lets it offer our donors personal attention and advice that helps them achieve their philanthropic goals. It ensures donor intentions are protected and offers simple, effective, and tax-advantaged ways to give. Since its inception, DonorsTrust has granted more than $2.5 billion to nearly 4,000 charities that protect our constitutional liberties and strengthen civil society without government funding.
