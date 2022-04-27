Framing a Future that Fits

Apr 27, 2022

It has been observed that the present is nothing but the instant where the past collides with the future and for it to be productive you must both know where you’ve been and where you want to go. As the food industry sorts through the tumultuous challenges and changes we’ve experienced in the past two years, the past has much to teach us in framing a future that plays to our strengths, fits our resolve, and helps us realize our essential role.

Understanding that the two observations, “There is nothing new under the sun” and “We’ve never faced times quite like these before” can be simultaneously true, FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin draws upon FMI’s rich 45-year history to place our current circumstances into perspective. Her “state of the food Industry” address demonstrates how the food industry’s noble past and resiliency uniquely positions it for an even grander future.