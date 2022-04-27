Advanced Techniques Drive Safety And Efficiency In The Forestry And Logging Market

Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced techniques in forest logging methods have improved safety, fiber utilization, environmental protection, and productivity with minimum damage to residual trees. The different improved methods of logging are harvester/forwarder systems, cable harvesting systems, and helicopters logging. Harvester or forwarder type of logging is most common in northern and central Europe and the use is expected to increase in the future due to their economic, ergonomic, and ecological advantages over motor/manual (saw/skidding) harvesting. Cable harvesting is used in mountainous regions whereas helicopter logging is popular in environmental constraints and remote areas. According to a recent study, improved logging operations result in a 30% increase in wood volume, and damage to residual trees can be reduced to 20%. For instance, Markit! Forestry Management has employed helicopter logging for some portions of the Dry Lake Hills area as transport of logs, lumbers and felled trees was difficult due to the steep slope of the land.

The global forestry and logging market size is expected to grow from $783.54 billion in 2021 to $871.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The global forestry and logging market share is expected to grow to $1,347.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Forestry and logging market analysis shows that wood use as a building material is increasing due to numerous advantages of wood buildings over concrete buildings, thus driving the forestry and logging market. Presently, the building industry is causing 25% of the greenhouse gas emissions globally and therefore the concept of green building construction has evolved which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions and store carbon. Also, constructing buildings with wood will produce very little waste and can be constructed quickly when compared to a concrete building. According to Karl-Henrik Sundström, CEO of Stora Enso indicated, timber is becoming the building material of the future, and therefore to meet the increasing demand from construction industries, the company built its third production unit of manufacturing CLT in Sweden in 2019. Countries such as the US, Japan, and China are also witnessing an increase in wood construction due to its economic and environmental benefits.

Major players covered in the global forestry and logging market are Olam International, Resolute Forest Products Inc, Rayonier Inc, Weyerhaeuser Company, Stora Enso Oyj, PotlatchDeltic Corporation, CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCIÓN S.A, and Interfor Corporation.

TBRC’s global forestry and logging market report is segmented by type into logging, timber tract operations, forest nurseries and gathering of forest products, by offering into hardware, software, services, by application into construction, industrial goods, others.

Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Logging, Timber Tract Operations, Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Construction, Industrial Goods, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

