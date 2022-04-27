Green Technologies In The Communications Hardware Market Promotes Sustainable Development

Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid increase in energy consumption has been a major threat to environmental protection and sustainable development, thus driving the development of green technologies. For instance, communications hardware accounts for about 2%-4% of the total global carbon emissions. Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by next-generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, data traffic has increased significantly. This has triggered a significant expansion of network infrastructures and increased the energy demands. Environment friendly batteries, renewable energy sources, and intelligent management of the power systems are being developed to reduce carbon emissions.

The global communications hardware market size is expected to grow from $608.43 billion in 2021 to $677.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the communications hardware market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The communication hardware market is expected to reach $1,005.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Communications hardware market overview shows that the market growth is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects. This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction. According to the communications hardware market analysis, smart cities are integrated with communication equipment, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market. APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. announced investment of €250 million in “Smart City Infrastructure Fund”, for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.

Major players covered in the global communications hardware market are Apple, Huawei, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AT&T Inc., Compal Electronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Lenovo Group Limited and T-Mobile USA, Inc.

TBRC’s global communications hardware market report is segmented by type into general communication equipment, broadcast communications equipment, telecom infrastructure equipment, by application into military use, civil use, by end-user into telecom operators, internet service provider, cable operator, personal user, business and government.

