With Over 1200 Doulas, Meela Establishes Itself as a Leading Platform for Expanding Access to Maternity Health Resources

New maternity health platform, Meela, sees rapid expansion as its network of providers surpasses 1,200 doulas.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now with more than 1,200 doulas in its network, representatives with Meela announced today that it is a leading resource for connecting certified, expert-vetted doulas with new and expecting parents in the United States.

Bernadette Abrenica, operations director and spokesperson for Meela, explained that the company is the trusted place for parents to find top-rated doulas, connecting over 1,700 parents with vetted doulas each month.

In recent years, the demand for birth and postpartum doulas has surged amidst a backdrop of worsening maternal mortality rates, stark racial disparities in maternal health outcomes, growing awareness of postpartum depression, and declining patient satisfaction rates.

Launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Meela has grown into a critical player in maternal health by streamlining and improving access to doula support for birthing parents across the country, while also helping doulas build their practices and generate higher income levels.

“We take the process of finding a qualified doula - which in the past could take months, or in many cases, not finding one at all - and simplify it into an intuitive experience that takes less than a few minutes,” Abrenica revealed.

“The beautiful part is that we are helping solve the biggest issues on both sides of the market - parents need better access to doulas, and doulas need to grow their businesses”, Abrenica added.

For doulas, Meela provides a high ROI marketing channel that dramatically reduces the time and costs associated with marketing their practices.

Doulas are trained professionals who provide emotional and physical support to parents during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. A mounting body of research suggests that doula support can have a positive impact on birth outcomes and result in higher levels of satisfaction for the entire family.

“Our doulas are the best of the best and hold the highest standards of evidence-based, inclusive, and compassionate care,” Abrenica said, before adding, “Each verified doula on Meela is vetted by a licensed medical professional and comes with multiple client recommendations, active certifications, and has extensive training and experience in perinatal care.”

