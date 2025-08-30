Fame Tattoos Offers All-Inclusive Piercing Prices That Include Jewelry and Procedure

Hialeah-based studio provides comprehensive piercing services with transparent pricing structure covering equipment and jewelry selection.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fame Tattoos provides comprehensive piercing services with all-inclusive pricing that covers both the procedure and jewelry selection for clients throughout the Miami area. The Hialeah-based studio offers piercing services across multiple categories, addressing the growing demand for transparent pricing in body modification services.

The studio's piercing services encompass several specialized categories with clearly defined pricing structures:

• General piercings ranging from $20 to $85, including belly piercings ($55), eyebrow piercings ($55), regular earlobe piercings ($20 each), and surface piercings ($85).

• Ear piercings priced between $55 and $65, covering forward helix, anti-helix, tragus, conch, industrial, helix, rook, daith, and snug piercings.

• Nose piercings ranging from $55 to $70, including septum, nostril, high nostril, third eye, rhino, and Austin bar procedures.

• Oral piercings at $55 each, encompassing tongue, venom, labret, Monroe, vertical labret, snake bites, medusa, and dahlia piercings.

"Got my septum & smiley pierced with Gill & it was great! The shop is clean & nice. I walked in on a Thursday after work & there was no wait; I filled out the paperwork, got the piercings, paid, & was good to go. The other staff members were very friendly as well. Will be returning for more piercings & probably a tattoo as well soon," said client Amittai.

Fame Tattoos addresses safety concerns in body modification by implementing strict sterilization protocols and using clean, sterile one-time-use equipment for all procedures. The studio operates with high standards for sterilization that extend across all services, from piercings to tattoos to microblading.

Client Theria H. noted the attention to aftercare instruction: "Jill did a wonderful job with my belly piercing. She took the time to make sure I understood the care is need to make sure no infections."

Fame Tattoos operates from its flagship location in Hialeah, serving clients throughout the Miami area. The studio maintains discreet rooms for privacy during sensitive procedures and creates an environment designed to help clients feel comfortable throughout the piercing process.

"We take your safety seriously and employ high standards for sterilization," said Mr. Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. "We make it a point to create an environment that is both relaxing and peaceful, and we are dedicated to providing you with the ultimate experience."

The studio's all-inclusive pricing structure eliminates additional charges that clients might encounter elsewhere, as jewelry selection and the procedure itself are included in the stated prices. This approach addresses common concerns about unexpected costs in body modification services.

Fame Tattoos has established itself as a comprehensive body art studio since opening its flagship location in 2016, following its start as a private studio in 2012. The facility offers piercing services alongside tattoos, permanent makeup, scalp micropigmentation, and tattoo removal procedures.

The piercing services complement Fame Tattoos' broader offerings, which include diverse tattoo styles such as realistic color, black and grey, portrait, cover-ups, traditional, and the studio's signature 3D X-ray technique. The studio has earned recognition with over 100 awards at conventions throughout its operation.

For clients seeking body modification services, Fame Tattoos provides consultation and guidance on procedure selection, aftercare instructions, and maintaining proper healing protocols. The studio's practitioners work to ensure clients understand the complete process before proceeding with any piercing procedure.

The comprehensive pricing structure reflects industry standards for professional piercing services while providing transparency that allows clients to make informed decisions about their body modification choices.

To schedule a piercing appointment or learn more about services, contact Fame Tattoos at 305-303-2025 or visit https://www.fametattoos.com/. Additional information about procedures and aftercare is available at https://www.fametattoos.com/blog.

About Fame Tattoos

Tattoo artists at Fame Tattoos (https://www.fametattoos.com/about-us) are the top artists in Miami with over 50 years of combined tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Fame Tattoos’ tattoo and body piercing studio is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9Y77vFCWzq1eP6iU9

