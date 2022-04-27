Submit Release
AlertOps And BMC Partner To Reduce Incident Resolution Times

This relationship empowers Helix users with intelligent alerting, advanced escalation, schedule management, & workflow automation to remediate major incidents.

BLOOMINGDALE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlertOps, a major incident response orchestration platform, today announced a technology integration partnership with BMC Helix, a service management platform. This new relationship empowers Helix users with intelligent alerting, advanced escalation policies, schedule management, workflow automations for complex enterprise teams to rapidly remediate major incidents.

“We are very excited to be partnering with BMC today,” said Chellasamy Jamburajan, co-founder and CEO of AlertOps. “This integration will give Helix and AlertOps users unprecedented control over their IT stack, which will improve performance, reduce costs, and significantly reduce downtimes. AlertOps is essential for businesses to handle the exponentially increasing IT complexity and noisy world of tomorrow. Our platform is uniquely designed, from the ground-up, go beyond just simple alerting but to enable complex enterprise teams to orchestrate responses for their incidents.”

AlertOps improves incident response management by consolidating a customer’s entire digital stack into one single unified view; providing correlation insights; managing alerts and advanced escalation policies for complex team structures; and automating incident management and remediation actions for proactive responses. AlertOps automates incident response with a single process that eliminates operational and informational silos with intelligent rich-text alerts that enables response orchestration with enterprise complexity. Users can receive alerts and orchestrate resolutions through their preferred communication medium, whether it’s through their existing business communication tools (Teams, Slack, GChat, etc.), SMS, BMC, mobile app, or email.

Helix provides insights automation software tools and solutions based on machine learning to meet customers service desk and IT service management needs. These insights provide businesses the power to directly improve IT productivity, decrease overall ITSM costs, and execute incident resolution processes and workflows through AlertOps. Together, these solutions enable enterprises to quickly and efficiently resolve issues to ensure maximum business performance and customer satisfaction.

About AlertOps
AlertOps is a leading digital operations management platform specializing in on-call management, intelligent alerting, dynamic escalation policies, and workflow automation. AlertOps enables organizations to take control of incidents and automate workflows that reduce incident response and resolution times, reduce cost, protect revenue, and maintain a quality customer experience. Operational teams use AlertOps to identify issues and opportunities in real time, and rapidly assemble the right people, with the right information, to resolve problems quickly and prevent them in the future. Organizations of all sizes relies on AlertOps to manage their major incident responses.

Chella J
AlertOps
chellaj@alertops.com
+1 8442928255

