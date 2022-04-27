Parallel Flight Technologies Announces Strategic Advisory Board as Company Continues Impressive Growth
Globally recognized advisors highlight company’s commitment to transforming industries through deployment of next-gen autonomous vertical flight solutions
“The unmatched experience of this group leaves Parallel Flight incredibly well positioned to execute on our growth initiatives to deploy next-gen autonomous vertical flight systems, globally".”LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Flight Technologies, a leader in autonomous heavy-lift drone technology, announced today the formation of a strategic advisory board, made up of internationally recognized advisors, positioned to provide strategic guidance and support the company’s growth and global expansion across multiple industries.
— Joshua Resnick, CEO
Parallel Flight’s advisory board is made up of respected leaders who bring depths of knowledge, proven leadership and enterprise experience to the table:
Mark Bathrick: Ret. Director Department of the Interior, Office of Aviation Services
Chris Krajewski: 30+ years of aviation and energy leadership, former Senior Executive CHC Helicopter and Former CEO Heliconia Group
Scott Watson: Ret. CAL FIRE Battalion Chief, Aerial Firefighter
Al Schoepp: 35+ years in product and technology development, Retired Senior Technical Director, LAM Research
Dorian West: 25+ years of engineering experience EVP Engineering Electric Hydrogen Co, Former Tesla Director of Engineering
These individuals are a direct reflection of the company’s agile mindset and bring a wealth of industry knowledge and diversity of thought to the PFT table. The advisory board - whose experience spans across technology, aviation, automotive, government and public safety sectors will work closely with Parallel Flight’s internal leadership and advise on all matters relating to the company’s growth and deployment of autonomous aerial systems
“We thoughtfully curated this advisory team.” said Joshua Resnick, Parallel Flight Technologies, CEO and Co-Founder. “The unmatched experience of this group leaves Parallel Flight incredibly well positioned to execute on our growth initiatives to deploy next-gen autonomous vertical flight systems, globally. To be able to work alongside such accomplished leaders is invaluable and I look forward to having them all a part of this journey.”
Parallel Flight Technologies has developed patented parallel hybrid drone technology that enables its aircraft to fly exponentially longer with a heavy payload, than existing electric systems. The company’s transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DAAS) on a global scale.
About Parallel Flight Technologies: www.parallelflight.com
Parallel Flight Technologies is an industrial-grade drone company with a mission to deliver autonomous aerial systems that save lives, property and the environment. Headquartered La Selva Beach, California, the startup company has developed transformative drone technology that will allow drones to carry heavy payloads for over two hours, making it ideal for use in fighting wildfires, search and rescue, healthcare and other mission-critical logistics applications.
